Recipe: Surprise mom by whipping up Coffee Oat & Peanut Butter Smoothie

For juggling household chores and other work with equal panache, our mothers deserve to be pampered every single day and this recipe of Coffee Oat & Peanut Butter Smoothie does exactly that as it packs whole grains, fruit, caffeine and her daily dose of protein all in one.
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Our mothers deserve an Oscar for working around the clock and while a trophy cannot compensate for her deteriorating health, we decided to add a glass of Coffee Oat & Peanut Butter Smoothie to her Monday diet to give her energy for the day ahead. Sweat not, the recipe is easy enough to even let kids try their hands on it and surprise mom this evening.

Nope, it's not Mothers' Day but for juggling household chores and other work with equal panache, our moms deserve to be pampered every single day and this recipe of Coffee Oat & Peanut Butter Smoothie packs whole grains, fruit, caffeine and her daily dose of protein all in one. Check out the recipe of Coffee Oat & Peanut Butter Smoothie below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

100ml French press coffee (make it bit stronger)

1 Frozen Banana

120ml Milk

1 tbsp Peanut butter

30gm Rolled oat

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, adding more milk as necessary to reach a consistency to your liking. Serve immediately.

For topping you can add some chopped dates or fruit of your choice. You can add a scoop of protein powder for a daily dose of protein.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Benefits:

Coffee lowers the risk of developing depression and dramatically reducing suicide risk. It reduces chances of type 2 diabetes, lowers the risk of both liver and colorectal cancer and even lowers the risk of premature death.

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

Oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. 

