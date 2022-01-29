Recipe: This Paneer Stuffed Ragi Paratha comes packed with nutritional benefits

The classic way to have any Indian stuffed flatbread is to team it up with some yoghurt and achaar but stuffing it up with delicious paneer can make it a super wholesome food with various nutritional benefits. That is why we recommend a Paneer Stuffed Ragi Paratha as a dinner option this Saturday as it comes packed with nutritional benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A combination of Ragi Paratha stuffed with Paneer is a hearty twist to the classic Paneer Paratha. The dough is made from ragi and atta and stuffed with a simple and quick paneer filling that can be served as a high protein breakfast and can also be consumed during lunch or dinner.

If you are drooling at the thought of it already, check out this nutritional recipe of Paneer Stuffed Ragi Paratha to whip it up as the perfect Saturday dinner at home.

Ingredients for Ragi dough:

30 grams ragi flour (Finger Millet/Nagli)

30 grams whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt as per taste

Ingredients for paneer stuffing:

30 grams paneer, grated

1 green chilli, finely chopped

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

few mint leaves (pudina), finely chopped

¼ teaspoon cumin powder (jeera)

Salt as per taste

Ingredients for cooking:

1.5 teaspoon of olive oil

Method:

Start with kneading the dough by mixing Ragi and wheat flour. Knead paratha dough for a couple of minutes until it gets smooth and elastic. Next, add a teaspoon of oil to coat the paratha dough and knead a little more. Cover the ragi paratha dough and allow it to rest until you get the filling ready.

The next step is to make the Paneer filling for the Ragi Paratha. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated paneer, green chillies, mint leaves, salt, cumin powder and mix all the ingredients well. Divide the filling into equal portions. The next and final step is to stuff the filling into the ragi paratha dough.

Dust the ragi paratha dough in flour, flatten it with your finger and place it on a flat surface. Roll it out thin. Take a portion of paneer filling and place it in the centre. Next, gather the sides of the paratha dough and bring all the sides together.

Remove the little excess dough which popped out when you brought it together. Press the filled ragi paneer paratha dough down. Dust the filled paneer paratha dough in some flour and roll it gently. Roll it until you get desired thickness and proceed the similar way with the remaining portions of paratha dough and filling.

Pre-heat skillet on medium heat and grease it with little oil. Place the filled ragi paneer paratha. Allow it to cook on medium heat for 30 to 45 seconds and flip over. Spread a little oil over the paratha and keep pressing the ragi paneer stuffed parathas to cook the paratha evenly from every side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do the flipping for a couple of times until both sides get cooked properly, browned and crisp evenly. Once the paratha is cooked, transfer it to a plate. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

Nutritional benefits:

Ragi is a healthy food, a whole grain that is gluten-free. It is a good carbohydrate and is filled with calcium, amino acids and Vitamin D which improves vitality, improves skin tissues and reduces wrinkles. Ragi is good at keeping diabetes in check.

Paneer, also known as ‘Indian cheese’ or cottage cheese, is quite high in its nutritional value. It is a good source of calcium and protein and is great for overall health and well-being. Paneer is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.