Recipe: This Ramadan, let a large batch of Pizza Doughnuts be the star at iftar

Savoury treats and sweets are being whipped up with great fervor as Muslim families gear up to break their fast this Ramadan with a lavish iftar or feast after sunset. Needless to say, snack recipes are at an all time high with countries marking the first iftar of Ramadan 2021 and while the intimate party mood is here to stay, grab the opportunity to indulge and make something fun like a large batch of mouthwatering Pizza Doughnuts.

We came across a recipe that yields 12 to 15 doughnuts and can easily freeze for up to 3 months. This Ramadan, let a large batch of Pizza Doughnuts be the star dish at iftar and check out its recipe here:

Ingredients for dough:

All purpose flour (maida) 3 1/2 cups

Instant yeast 2 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Water 3/4 cup

Egg 1

Oil 1 1/2 tbs

Milk 1 cup (or as required to knead the dough)

Method:

Knead the dough like you do for a pizza. Let it rest and rise for an hour before you start making the donuts.

Ingredients for filling:

Boneless chicken cubes 250 gms

Butter 1 tbs

Cooking oil 1 tsp

Chicken cube 1

Mix italian herbs 1/2 tsp

White pepper 1/4 tsp

Black pepper 1/2 tsp

Red chilli flakes 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Garlic powder 1/2 tsp

Capsicum, chopped 2

Onions, chopped 2

Olives, sliced 1/2 cup

Mushrooms, sliced 1/2 cup

Method:

Melt the butter, add oil and fry your chicken until it changes color. Add the spices and herbs, cook until the chicken is cooked. Finally add the veggies, mix and it’s done.

Ingredients for assembling:

Marinara/pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Cheddar cheese

Eggs 2

Breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Method:

Take a small ball of dough and flatten it on your palm. Put some marinara sauce, chicken filling and cheese and roll it into a ball. Coat with beaten egg and breadcrumbs (seasoned with salt). Refrigerate for atleast 20 minutes. (They will continue to rise so make smaller balls).

Method for frying:

Deep fry in mildly hot oil on a medium-low flame (very important) otherwise the donuts will remain raw from the inside. Fry for about 4-5 minutes or until the crust is brown and crispy.

Serve with marinara sauce or tomato ketchup, enjoy!

(Recipe: Rida Rahim, Instagram/cookingwithrida)

Muslims across the world gear up for a month of fasting and increased recitation of the Quran to strengthen their faith and as the Ramadan starts, the positive smell of spiritual awakening is already in the air. Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening.

Many countries including India will be indulging in their first iftar feast, also known as ftoor, tonight which is April 14, 2021. It is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset at the time of the maghrib azaan or the call for the evening prayer.

