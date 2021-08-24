Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
recipe

Recipe: Try this Achari Pulao for a mouth-watering treat

In mood to have something chatpata for your next meal? This Achari Pulao recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur is sure to treat your taste buds.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Parmita Uniyal
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Achari Pulao(Instagram/Chef Kunal Kapur)

There is so much you can do with rice from the humble daal-bhaat, khichdi to many versions of pulao. All you need is a slight twist to it. Like this Achari Pulao recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur is sure to win you over with its simplicity and mouth-watering appeal. Especially for red-chili pickle lovers, this is a must try.

Chef Kunal Kapur shared this recipe on his Instagram page saying: "Achari Pulao for lunch? Ready? So here's the recipe. Check out now!"

Ingredients

Servings: 4

3 tbsp Oil

2 tsp Garlic chopped

2 tsp Ginger chopped

½ cup Onion sliced

2nos Red chili stuffed pickle

2cups Basmati rice (soaked)

2 cups Water

Salt to taste

A handful Spring onion chopped

A handful Coriander chopped

Steps

Wash and soak rice for half hour. In a deep pan heat oil, add chopped garlic and ginger. Lightly sauté and then add onions. Cook onions for 2-3 mins on high heat.

Roughly chop the pickled red chillies and add it to the pan. Cook for a minute. Add the soaked and drained rice along with 2 cups of water. Bring it to a boil and then lower the heat. Sprinkle spring onion and coriander leaves. Cover a cook till on low heat till all the water is absorbed.

Turn off the heat and leave it covered for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and using a fork fluff up the rice and serve.

Note: 1½ cup of raw rice soaked for half hour will become 2 cups of soaked rice approx.

