Recipe: Easy and delicious Paneer Pulao to treat your taste buds

When you are running short of dinner ideas or thinking of cooking something in jiffy, pulao instantly comes to your rescue. Most of the ingredients can be found easily in kitchen, and the end result generally is to your satisfaction.

Paneer pulao particularly stands out from the other versions and raises the taste bar. Besides, Paneer has loads of nutritional benefits as is good for your bone health, ideal food for diabetics and builds immunity.

This recipe shared by popular chef Tarla Dalal on her Instagram page is definitely a great dinner choice and can be made even by those who do not claim to be good at cooking.

Quick Paneer Pulao Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 30 mins

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

For Paneer Pulao

1 tsp oil

2 tsp butter

1/2 cup thinly sliced onions

1 tbsp chopped ginger (adrak)

1 tbsp chopped garlic (lehsun)

1 tbsp green chilli paste

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 cup rice (chawal) , soaked for 1 hour and drained

1 cup paneer (cottage cheese) cubes

Salt to taste

A pinch of sugar

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp curd (dahi)

For the garnish

2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

Method

For Paneer Pulao

To make Paneer Pulao, heat the oil and butter in a pressure cooker.

Add the onions and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes or till the onions turn translucent.

Add the ginger, garlic and green chilli paste and sauté on a medium flame for another 1 minute.

Add the tomato purée and sauté again for 1 minute.

Add the rice and sauté for another 1 minute.

Add the paneer and sauté for 1 more minute.

Add 2 cups of hot water, salt, sugar, garam masala and curds, mix well and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

Serve the paneer pulao hot garnished with coriander.

(Recipe courtesy: Tarla Dalal)

