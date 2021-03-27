Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Whip up some cranberry coconut laddoos to make guests drool on Holi 2021
Recipe: Whip up some cranberry coconut laddoos to make guests drool on Holi 2021

Indulge in some healthy and nutritious benefits as you gorge on festive delicacies on Holi 2021 with these cranberry coconut laddoos. Check out the recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Recipe: Whip up some cranberry coconut laddoos to make guests drool on Holi 2021(Del Monte)

Food plays an integral part of Holi as the festival of colours is all about binging on mouthwatering and scrumptious festive desserts. To indulge in some healthy and nutritious benefits as we gorge on festive delicacies on Holi 2021, we stumbled upon a recipe of cranberry coconut laddoos which looked tempting enough to make the guests drool.

Playing with colours during Holi can be a lot of fun but roaming around under the sweltering sun can be a draining experience and that’s when we yearn for munchies. Since no Holi celebration is complete without the perfect dessert, here is a recipe of cranberry coconut laddoos that will keep you coming for more.

Ingredients:

½ cup, Del Monte Dried Cranberries

2 tablespoons, Almonds, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons, Pistachios, roughly chopped

3 ¼ cups, Dried Coconut, shredded or coconut powder,

¾ cup, Full Fat Milk

1/3 cup, Khoya/Mawa

½ to ¾ cup Sugar (or as per your requirement)

2 tablespoons Ghee

1 teaspoon Cardamom Powder

Desiccated Coconut Powder to roll Laddoos, as needed

Method:

In a heavy bottom pan or kadhai, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee.

Add cranberries, almonds and pistachios and fry lightly until nuts turn just golden. Take it off the heat and transfer onto a plate.

In the same pan, add coconut, milk and mix.

Cook for couple of minutes.

Add sugar, khoya and mix. Cook until everything is mixed well and the mixture is dry and aromatic (around 4-5 minutes). Do not burn.

Add cranberries, roasted nuts and cardamom powder and mix. Cook for another half a minute.

Take the laddoo mixture off the heat and cool until just warm and not too hot.

Take a small amount of mixture onto your palm and start making the laddoos depending upon the size you prefer to make. Repeat the same for all the mixture.

Once done, roll each laddoo into coconut powder and keep.

Refrigerate it for an hour and serve. Theses laddoos are best stored for 4-5 days under refrigeration.

(Recipe: Del Monte)

Benefits:

Due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content, cranberries are considered superfood that not only lower the risk of urinary tract infection (UTI) but also help prevent certain types of cancer, improve immune function and decrease blood pressure. They are rich in vitamin C that helps boost collagen production which improves the elasticity of the skin and also makes it soft, glowing and firm.

As for the coconuts, their consumption aides in weight loss and digestion while also improving heart health. From keeping the skin and hair in good shape to solving immunity problems and reducing the chances of Alzheimer’s, eating coconut could really turn your life around.

