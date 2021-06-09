Recipe: White Chocolate and Passion Fruit Mousse is the perfect mid-week treat

Desserts are like feel good songs and if they are packed with health benefits, they definitely make us dance like this recipe of White Chocolate and Passion Fruit Mousse which is undoubtedly the perfect mid-week treat one could ask for this Wednesday. Forget love! We’d rather fall in chocolate mousse fall and since we take our pleasures seriously, here’s a recipe of White Chocolate and Passion Fruit Mousse.

Ingredients:

300 grams white chocolate

6 large eggs (separated)

10 passion fruit

approx. 300 grams raspberries

Method:

Break the chocolate into pieces and melt in the microwave for about 3 minutes, or in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Don't expect white chocolate ever to melt quite into the molten smoothness of dark: once it's lost its shape, it's melted enough; any more and it will start to seize. Set the bowl aside and let the chocolate cool a little.

Beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Mix the egg yolks into the cooled chocolate, though be gentle to ensure it doesn't seize. Cut the passion fruit in half and scoop them, juice, pulp, seeds, into the yolk and chocolate mixture, then fold into the egg whites until completely incorporated.

Line the bottom of either a big glass bowl or eight to ten small glasses with a layer of raspberries - it's hard to be specific: it depends on the diameter of the glasses, or bowl, at the base really - and pour over the mousse. Leave for a couple of hours to set in the fridge or for at least 4 if you're using one large bowl.

Note: this recipe contains raw or lightly cooked eggs, and is not suitable for people with compromised or weak immune systems, such as younger children, the elderly or pregnant women.

(Recipe: Nigella Lawson, Instagram/nigellalawson)

Benefits:

Passion fruit not only has vitamin C which is an important antioxidant but also contains high levels of vitamin A which is important for skin, vision and the immune system. It gives your body several nutrients like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and folate and has a lot of fiber as well.

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content. They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing.

Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter