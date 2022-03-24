Recipes: Enjoy summers with Strawberry Mint Thandai or Mango Mastani Thandai

Thandai is a healthy cold drink which is nutritious, native to India and largely associated with the Hindu festivals of Maha Shivaratri, Holi or Holla mahalla. While those in North India mark the beginning of Spring, celebrations and festive vibes are in the air with colours, thandai and music highlighting the buzz around delicious food that is part of celebration and happy times with our loved ones.

As summer is here to stay for a couple of months, we decided to make the most of the seasonal fruits and enjoy the sultry days with Strawberry Mint Thandai or Mango Mastani Thandai. As the mercury soars outdoors, let the desi thandai be an excuse for getting together with friends and family but with an exotic twist.

Whip up creamy glasses of Strawberry Mint Thandai or Mango Mastani Thandai with these easy recipes given below and make the most of the summer season.

1. Strawberry & Mint Thandai (Serves 4)

Strawberry & Mint Thandai (Chef Srinivas Venkatesan)

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberry 50 gms

Strawberry ice cream 200 gms

Fresh mint 30 gms

Sugar 100 gms

Thandai mix 120 gms

Milk 800 ml

Roasted nuts 25 gms

Method:

Blend the strawberry ice cream with milk, fresh mint and fresh strawberry. Strain it. Add in sugar and thandai mix, blend along. Serve it chilled and garnish with roasted nuts.

2. Mango Mastani Thandai (Serves 4)

Mango Mastani Thandai (Chef Srinivas Venkatesan)

Ingredients:

Mango pulp 300 gms

Mango ice cream 100 gms

Almond 20 gms

Cashewnut 20 gms

Pistachio 20 gms

Milk 700 ml

Thandai mix 120 gms

Tutti frutti 40 gms

Method:

Blend the nuts in a jar. Add in mango ice cream milk and mango pulp. Blend the above ingredients to a thick consistency, add in thandai mix for the final blend. Serve chilled with roasted nut and tutti frutti as a garnish.

(Recipes: Chef Srinivas Venkatesan)

Benefits:

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.

Unless consumed excessively, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen.

The fruit is essential in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

