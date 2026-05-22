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Refreshing Summer Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing: No-Cook Protein Meal For Weight Loss

Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines crunchy sprouts, vegetables, herbs, and lemon dressing to create a no-cook high-protein meal for hot days.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 10:51 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Fresh sprouts mixed with crunchy vegetables, herbs, and tangy lemon dressing can instantly brighten summer meals with colour and texture. Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice to create a no-cook protein meal with crisp bite, vibrant appearance, and refreshing flavour.

Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing(Freepik)

Sprouted salads became popular in Indian kitchens because sprouted beans require very little cooking while still providing balanced nutrition. Sprouting improves texture and gives the beans a fresher taste compared to fully cooked lentils. This salad is usually prepared by mixing fresh sprouts with chopped vegetables, roasted spices, herbs, and lemon dressing that keeps the dish light and suitable for hot weather.

Refreshing summer sprouts salad differs from regular salads because sprouts add more protein and a firmer texture compared to salads made mainly with lettuce or cucumbers. Regular salads often focus only on vegetables, while sprout salad creates a more balanced meal with protein, fibre, and crunch without depending on creamy sauces or fried toppings.

Feature

Sprouts Salad

Regular Salad

Main Ingredient

Sprouted moong and legumes

Lettuce and vegetables

Texture

Crunchy with soft sprouts

Crisp and light

Taste Profile

Tangy, fresh, and mildly spicy

Fresh and mild

Protein Content

Higher

Lower

Fibre Content

Higher

Moderate

Cooking Method

Mostly no-cook

No-cook

Calories

Balanced

Lower

Main Highlight

High-protein meal salad

Fresh vegetable bowl

Meal Suitability

Meal replacement or snack

Side dish

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Suitable

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 bowls

Calories: 190 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and fresh

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Crunchy Sprouts Salad with Tangy Lemon and Fresh Herbs

This refreshing sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, vegetables, herbs, and lemon dressing to create a high-protein no-cook meal. The lemon dressing improves freshness while the sprouts add texture and nutrition.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup moong sprouts
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 1/2 cucumber, chopped
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
  • Salt as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Add fresh moong sprouts to a large mixing bowl. Slightly steamed sprouts can also be used for a softer texture if preferred.
  2. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
  3. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt evenly over the salad mixture.
  4. Add lemon juice and toss gently so the dressing coats the sprouts properly. The lemon brightens the overall flavour.
  5. Serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled for the best texture and taste.

Tips to Make Sprouts Salad More Nutritious and Refreshing

Use Mixed Sprouts Instead of Only Moong

Adding moth beans, black chana sprouts, or soybean sprouts improves protein variety and texture.

Chill the Vegetables Before Mixing

Cold vegetables keep the salad fresher and more refreshing during hot summer afternoons.

Add Pomegranate Seeds for Fresh Sweetness

Pomegranate seeds improve crunch, colour, and flavour balance without extra sugar.

Include Roasted Seeds for Better Texture

Pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds add healthy fats and a slight crunch.

Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving

Fresh mint creates a cooler flavour balance and brighter aroma in the salad.

Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Vinegar

Fresh lemon creates a clean, tangy flavour that pairs well with sprouts and herbs.

Add Grated Carrot for Colour Variety

Carrots improve crunch and make the salad look more colourful and vibrant.

Nutritional Value of Sprouts Salad

Sprouts salad">Sprouts salad combines sprouted legumes, vegetables, and lemon dressing to create a balanced high-protein summer meal.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

190 calories

Protein

12 g

Carbohydrates

20 g

Fat

4 g

Fibre

8 g

Vitamin C

Moderate

FAQs

Is sprouts salad suitable for weight loss meals?

Sprouts salad contains protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables that help create balanced meal portions. Its no-cook preparation also keeps the dish lighter and fresher.

Can sprouts salad be prepared in advance?

The vegetables and sprouts can be chopped earlier, though lemon juice should be added just before serving. Fresh mixing helps maintain crunch and texture quality.

Which sprouts work best for summer salads?

Moong sprouts, black chana sprouts, moth bean sprouts, and mixed legume sprouts work especially well. These sprouts create a balanced texture and protein-rich flavour.

 
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