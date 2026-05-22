Refreshing Summer Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing: No-Cook Protein Meal For Weight Loss

Fresh sprouts mixed with crunchy vegetables, herbs, and tangy lemon dressing can instantly brighten summer meals with colour and texture. Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice to create a no-cook protein meal with crisp bite, vibrant appearance, and refreshing flavour.

Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing(Freepik)

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Sprouted salads became popular in Indian kitchens because sprouted beans require very little cooking while still providing balanced nutrition. Sprouting improves texture and gives the beans a fresher taste compared to fully cooked lentils. This salad is usually prepared by mixing fresh sprouts with chopped vegetables, roasted spices, herbs, and lemon dressing that keeps the dish light and suitable for hot weather.

Refreshing summer sprouts salad differs from regular salads because sprouts add more protein and a firmer texture compared to salads made mainly with lettuce or cucumbers. Regular salads often focus only on vegetables, while sprout salad creates a more balanced meal with protein, fibre, and crunch without depending on creamy sauces or fried toppings.

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{{^usCountry}} Moong sprouts contain protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals. Fresh cucumber, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice improve freshness while keeping the salad colourful and cooling during summer days. The tangy dressing also gives the salad a lively flavour without making it oily or heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moong sprouts contain protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals. Fresh cucumber, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice improve freshness while keeping the salad colourful and cooling during summer days. The tangy dressing also gives the salad a lively flavour without making it oily or heavy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Its crunchy vegetables, juicy lemon dressing, and fresh herbs make it suitable for lunch bowls, evening snacks, or quick meal prep. The combination of sprouts, vegetables, and roasted spices creates a summer-friendly high-protein salad that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Sprouts Salad and Regular Salad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its crunchy vegetables, juicy lemon dressing, and fresh herbs make it suitable for lunch bowls, evening snacks, or quick meal prep. The combination of sprouts, vegetables, and roasted spices creates a summer-friendly high-protein salad that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Sprouts Salad and Regular Salad {{/usCountry}}

Feature Sprouts Salad Regular Salad Main Ingredient Sprouted moong and legumes Lettuce and vegetables Texture Crunchy with soft sprouts Crisp and light Taste Profile Tangy, fresh, and mildly spicy Fresh and mild Protein Content Higher Lower Fibre Content Higher Moderate Cooking Method Mostly no-cook No-cook Calories Balanced Lower Main Highlight High-protein meal salad Fresh vegetable bowl Meal Suitability Meal replacement or snack Side dish Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Summer Salad Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Summer Salad Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 bowls

Calories: 190 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and fresh

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Crunchy Sprouts Salad with Tangy Lemon and Fresh Herbs

This refreshing sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, vegetables, herbs, and lemon dressing to create a high-protein no-cook meal. The lemon dressing improves freshness while the sprouts add texture and nutrition.

Ingredients

1 cup moong sprouts

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

1/2 cucumber, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add fresh moong sprouts to a large mixing bowl. Slightly steamed sprouts can also be used for a softer texture if preferred. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt evenly over the salad mixture. Add lemon juice and toss gently so the dressing coats the sprouts properly. The lemon brightens the overall flavour. Serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled for the best texture and taste.

Tips to Make Sprouts Salad More Nutritious and Refreshing

Use Mixed Sprouts Instead of Only Moong

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Adding moth beans, black chana sprouts, or soybean sprouts improves protein variety and texture.

Chill the Vegetables Before Mixing

Cold vegetables keep the salad fresher and more refreshing during hot summer afternoons.

Add Pomegranate Seeds for Fresh Sweetness

Pomegranate seeds improve crunch, colour, and flavour balance without extra sugar.

Include Roasted Seeds for Better Texture

Pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds add healthy fats and a slight crunch.

Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving

Fresh mint creates a cooler flavour balance and brighter aroma in the salad.

Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Vinegar

Fresh lemon creates a clean, tangy flavour that pairs well with sprouts and herbs.

Add Grated Carrot for Colour Variety

Carrots improve crunch and make the salad look more colourful and vibrant.

Nutritional Value of Sprouts Salad

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Sprouts salad">Sprouts salad combines sprouted legumes, vegetables, and lemon dressing to create a balanced high-protein summer meal.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 190 calories Protein 12 g Carbohydrates 20 g Fat 4 g Fibre 8 g Vitamin C Moderate View All

FAQs

Is sprouts salad suitable for weight loss meals?

Sprouts salad contains protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables that help create balanced meal portions. Its no-cook preparation also keeps the dish lighter and fresher.

Can sprouts salad be prepared in advance?

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The vegetables and sprouts can be chopped earlier, though lemon juice should be added just before serving. Fresh mixing helps maintain crunch and texture quality.

Which sprouts work best for summer salads?

Moong sprouts, black chana sprouts, moth bean sprouts, and mixed legume sprouts work especially well. These sprouts create a balanced texture and protein-rich flavour.

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