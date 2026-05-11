Refreshing Watermelon Feta Salad with Cooling Ingredients and Balanced Flavour for Easy Summer Weight Management Meals

Watermelon feta salad recipe combines juicy fruit, creamy cheese, herbs, and light seasoning to create a summer meal that feels fresh, colourful, and easy to prepare. This salad became widely popular in Mediterranean cuisine, where fresh produce and light meals are common during warm weather. The dish is prepared using watermelon cubes, feta cheese, mint leaves, olive oil, and mild seasonings. Some versions also include cucumber, onions, or leafy greens for extra texture and freshness.

Watermelon Feta Salad(Freepik)

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Watermelon feta salad is different from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses more on juicy sweetness and hydration rather than crunchy vegetables. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, it has a milder acidity and a stronger sweet-salty balance created by watermelon and feta cheese.

The salad supports hydration">supports hydration because watermelon contains high water content and natural electrolytes">natural electrolytes. Feta cheese adds protein and minerals">protein and minerals, while herbs and vegetables improve freshness without making the dish heavy. This combination makes it suitable for hot summer days and light lunches.

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{{^usCountry}} Its low calorie ingredients and balanced texture make it suitable for weight management meals. Watermelon provides natural sweetness, mint adds freshness, and feta creates a creamy contrast that improves taste without relying on rich dressings or processed ingredients. Fresh Summer Salad Comparison Guide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its low calorie ingredients and balanced texture make it suitable for weight management meals. Watermelon provides natural sweetness, mint adds freshness, and feta creates a creamy contrast that improves taste without relying on rich dressings or processed ingredients. Fresh Summer Salad Comparison Guide {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Watermelon Feta Salad Cucumber Radish Feta Salad Tomato Salad with Sumac and Herbs Main Ingredients Watermelon and feta Cucumber, radish, feta Tomato, herbs, sumac Texture Juicy and soft Crunchy and crisp Soft and juicy Taste Profile Sweet and salty Fresh and mildly sharp Tangy and herb-based Hydration Level Very high High Moderate Protein Source Feta cheese Feta cheese Minimal Best For Summer lunch Light side salad Fresh side dish Preparation Time Quick Quick Very quick Summer Suitability Very suitable Suitable Suitable Flavour Highlight Sweet-salty balance Crisp vegetable freshness Tangy herb flavour Calories Low Low Very low View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 140–170 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Sweet, salty, and refreshing

Nutrition: Hydrating, low calorie, and mineral-rich

Difficulty: Easy Chilled Watermelon and Feta Salad with Fresh Herbs and Light Dressing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 140–170 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Sweet, salty, and refreshing

Nutrition: Hydrating, low calorie, and mineral-rich

Difficulty: Easy Chilled Watermelon and Feta Salad with Fresh Herbs and Light Dressing {{/usCountry}}

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This salad combines juicy watermelon with creamy feta cheese and fresh mint leaves. The texture stays refreshing and light, while the sweet and salty flavour combination makes it suitable for hot summer afternoons and easy homemade lunches.

Ingredients

2 cups watermelon cubes

1/2 cup feta cheese cubes or crumbled feta

1/4 cup cucumber slices

1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salt as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

Wash and cut the watermelon into medium-sized cubes. Keep the pieces chilled before mixing so the salad remains cool and refreshing during summer. Slice cucumber thinly and chop fresh mint leaves. Add the watermelon, cucumber, and mint into a large bowl and mix gently. Add feta cheese carefully to maintain its shape and texture. Avoid overmixing so the salad keeps a fresh appearance. Combine olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and a small amount of salt in a separate bowl. Pour this dressing lightly over the salad ingredients. Toss the salad gently and serve immediately while chilled. The juicy fruit, herbs, and feta create a balanced summer meal with fresh flavour.

Tips to Make Watermelon Feta Salad More Refreshing

Use Chilled Watermelon

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Cold watermelon helps the salad stay refreshing for longer. It also improves texture and makes the dish more suitable for summer meals.

Add Feta Just Before Serving

Adding feta at the end helps maintain its soft texture. This prevents the cheese from breaking too much while mixing.

Avoid Excess Dressing

A light amount of dressing keeps the salad fresh and balanced. Too much liquid can make the watermelon release excess water.

Use Fresh Mint Leaves

Fresh mint adds a cooling flavour and better aroma. It also improves the overall freshness of the salad naturally.

Cut Ingredients Evenly

Uniform pieces help maintain balanced flavour in every bite. Even cutting also improves the salad’s appearance and texture.

Serve Immediately After Mixing

Freshly mixed salad maintains better texture and flavour. Keeping it too long may release extra moisture from watermelon.

Nutritional Value of Watermelon Feta Salad

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This salad combines hydrating fruit with protein-rich cheese and fresh herbs, creating a balanced summer meal. Watermelon provides water content and natural sweetness, while feta adds protein and minerals without making the dish heavy.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 150 calories Protein 5 g Carbohydrates 12 g Fat 8 g Fibre 2 g Water Content High View All

Ingredient Contribution to Summer Nutrition

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Each ingredient in watermelon feta salad contributes to hydration, texture, and balanced nutrition. The combination of fruit, herbs, and cheese creates a refreshing meal suitable for warm weather.

Ingredient Nutritional Benefit Watermelon Provides hydration and natural sweetness Feta Cheese Adds protein and calcium Cucumber Improves freshness and water content Mint Leaves Add aroma and cooling flavour Olive Oil Provides healthy fats Lemon Juice Adds freshness and vitamin C View All

FAQs

Is watermelon feta salad good for weight management?

Watermelon feta salad can support weight management because it uses hydrating and low calorie ingredients. Its balanced combination of fruit and protein helps create a light summer meal.

Can watermelon feta salad be prepared in advance?

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The ingredients can be cut and stored separately before serving. Mixing everything just before eating helps maintain freshness and texture.

Which herbs work best in watermelon feta salad?

Mint and basil work especially well because they add fresh aroma and flavour. These herbs also improve the cooling feel of the salad during summer.

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