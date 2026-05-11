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Refreshing Watermelon Feta Salad with Cooling Ingredients and Balanced Flavour for Easy Summer Weight Management Meals

Watermelon feta salad is a refreshing summer meal made with juicy watermelon, feta cheese, and herbs, offering hydration and light nutrition.

Published on: May 11, 2026 02:02 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Watermelon feta salad recipe combines juicy fruit, creamy cheese, herbs, and light seasoning to create a summer meal that feels fresh, colourful, and easy to prepare. This salad became widely popular in Mediterranean cuisine, where fresh produce and light meals are common during warm weather. The dish is prepared using watermelon cubes, feta cheese, mint leaves, olive oil, and mild seasonings. Some versions also include cucumber, onions, or leafy greens for extra texture and freshness.

Watermelon Feta Salad(Freepik)

Watermelon feta salad is different from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses more on juicy sweetness and hydration rather than crunchy vegetables. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, it has a milder acidity and a stronger sweet-salty balance created by watermelon and feta cheese.

The salad supports hydration">supports hydration because watermelon contains high water content and natural electrolytes">natural electrolytes. Feta cheese adds protein and minerals">protein and minerals, while herbs and vegetables improve freshness without making the dish heavy. This combination makes it suitable for hot summer days and light lunches.

Feature

Watermelon Feta Salad

Cucumber Radish Feta Salad

Tomato Salad with Sumac and Herbs

Main Ingredients

Watermelon and feta

Cucumber, radish, feta

Tomato, herbs, sumac

Texture

Juicy and soft

Crunchy and crisp

Soft and juicy

Taste Profile

Sweet and salty

Fresh and mildly sharp

Tangy and herb-based

Hydration Level

Very high

High

Moderate

Protein Source

Feta cheese

Feta cheese

Minimal

Best For Summer

lunch

Light side salad

Fresh side dish

Preparation Time

Quick

Quick

Very quick

Summer Suitability

Very suitable

Suitable

Suitable

Flavour Highlight

Sweet-salty balance

Crisp vegetable freshness

Tangy herb flavour

Calories

Low

Low

Very low

This salad combines juicy watermelon with creamy feta cheese and fresh mint leaves. The texture stays refreshing and light, while the sweet and salty flavour combination makes it suitable for hot summer afternoons and easy homemade lunches.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups watermelon cubes
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese cubes or crumbled feta
  • 1/4 cup cucumber slices
  • 1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Wash and cut the watermelon into medium-sized cubes. Keep the pieces chilled before mixing so the salad remains cool and refreshing during summer.
  2. Slice cucumber thinly and chop fresh mint leaves. Add the watermelon, cucumber, and mint into a large bowl and mix gently.
  3. Add feta cheese carefully to maintain its shape and texture. Avoid overmixing so the salad keeps a fresh appearance.
  4. Combine olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and a small amount of salt in a separate bowl. Pour this dressing lightly over the salad ingredients.
  5. Toss the salad gently and serve immediately while chilled. The juicy fruit, herbs, and feta create a balanced summer meal with fresh flavour.

Tips to Make Watermelon Feta Salad More Refreshing

Use Chilled Watermelon

Cold watermelon helps the salad stay refreshing for longer. It also improves texture and makes the dish more suitable for summer meals.

Add Feta Just Before Serving

Adding feta at the end helps maintain its soft texture. This prevents the cheese from breaking too much while mixing.

Avoid Excess Dressing

A light amount of dressing keeps the salad fresh and balanced. Too much liquid can make the watermelon release excess water.

Use Fresh Mint Leaves

Fresh mint adds a cooling flavour and better aroma. It also improves the overall freshness of the salad naturally.

Cut Ingredients Evenly

Uniform pieces help maintain balanced flavour in every bite. Even cutting also improves the salad’s appearance and texture.

Serve Immediately After Mixing

Freshly mixed salad maintains better texture and flavour. Keeping it too long may release extra moisture from watermelon.

Nutritional Value of Watermelon Feta Salad

This salad combines hydrating fruit with protein-rich cheese and fresh herbs, creating a balanced summer meal. Watermelon provides water content and natural sweetness, while feta adds protein and minerals without making the dish heavy.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

150 calories

Protein

5 g

Carbohydrates

12 g

Fat

8 g

Fibre

2 g

Water Content

High

Ingredient Contribution to Summer Nutrition

Each ingredient in watermelon feta salad contributes to hydration, texture, and balanced nutrition. The combination of fruit, herbs, and cheese creates a refreshing meal suitable for warm weather.

Ingredient

Nutritional Benefit

Watermelon

Provides hydration and natural sweetness

Feta Cheese

Adds protein and calcium

Cucumber

Improves freshness and water content

Mint Leaves

Add aroma and cooling flavour

Olive Oil

Provides healthy fats

Lemon Juice

Adds freshness and vitamin C

FAQs

Is watermelon feta salad good for weight management?

Watermelon feta salad can support weight management because it uses hydrating and low calorie ingredients. Its balanced combination of fruit and protein helps create a light summer meal.

Can watermelon feta salad be prepared in advance?

The ingredients can be cut and stored separately before serving. Mixing everything just before eating helps maintain freshness and texture.

Which herbs work best in watermelon feta salad?

Mint and basil work especially well because they add fresh aroma and flavour. These herbs also improve the cooling feel of the salad during summer.

 
health weight management
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