Republic Day 2021: Interesting recipes to try out on this R-day

Republic Day is celebrated all over India on January 26, and this year India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day to commemorate the day our country became a sovereign republic, free from the colonial rule of the British after over 200 years. Althoug India gained independence on August 14, 1947, it was only 3 years later that the Constitution of India came into effect. Republic Day is celebrated with much fervour across the country, and while one may not be able to go out as much on account of the coronavirus and engage in festivities, these tricoloured recipes will surely add some colour to your Republic Day, read on:

Tiranga Rice

Made wiith three different coloured rice, cooked and dyed with natural ingredients, this recipe is simple and perfect for a light accompaniment for any curry.

Ingredients for White Rice:

1 Tej Patta(Bay Leaf)

1 Teaspoon Jeera

1 Star Anise

1 Long(Clove)

1 Cup Grated Paneer

1/2 Teaspoon Salt(Namak)

1/2 Teaspoon Kali Mirch

Boiled Rice

Ingredients for Orange Rice:

1 Tej Patta(Bay Leaf)

1/2 Teaspoon Jeera

4 Long(Clove)

Tomato Puree

1 Teaspoon Salt(Namak)

1/2 Teaspoon Laal Mirch

1 Tablespoon Chilli Sauce

1 Cup Orange Carrot

1.5 Tablespoon Chilli Sauce

Boiled Rice

Ingredients for Green Rice:

1 Tej Patta(Bay Leaf)

1 Teaspoon Jeera

4 Long(Clove)

1 Cup Palak Puree

½ Cup Boiled Peas

1 Teaspoon Salt(Namak)

1/2 Teaspoon Kali Mirch

1 Tablespoon Mint Chutney

Boiled Rice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook all the three different coloured rice separately, then layer them horizontally so that it resembles the Indian Flag, place a star anise in the middle of the white layer for the Ashoka Chakra.

Recipe by Pyaar Ka Tadka - Mamta Gupta

TIRANGA or TRICOLOUR SANDWICH

Perfect snack for kids and adults alike. (Hebbar’s Kitchen)

INGREDIENTS

•3 bread slices, while / wholemeal

•1 tsp green chutney

•Few lettuce leaves

•1 cheese slice

•½ tsp pepper, crushed / powdered

•1 tsp mayonnaise sauce, eggless

•1 medium sized carrot, grated

•salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

•Firstly, cut the sides of 3 white or wholemeal bread. use sides to prepare breadcrumbs by just grinding into fine powder.

•Now on one bread slice, apply generous amount of green chutney.

•Layer it with lettuce leaves for green layer. alternatively use sliced cucumber for green layers.

•Followed by a cheese slice and crushed black pepper.

•Further, place another slice of bread to get white layer.

•Now spread mayonnaise sauce generously. alternatively, use butter if required.

•Spread grated carrot forming the orange layer.

•Also season with some salt and crushed black pepper.

•Place the third bread slice and press gently.

•Cut the sandwich into half forming triangle.

•Finally, serve tiranga sandwich or three-layered sandwich to kids in their snack box.

Courtesy of Hebbar’s Kitchen