Republic Day 2021: Images, wishes and quotes to share with loved ones

Republic Day is a major national holiday in India and is celebrated annually on 26th January, this year India will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. It was on this day in the year 1950, three years after India got its independence, that the Constitution of India came into effect, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) created under the British Raj as the governing document of India. It was on this day that India became a sovereign state. Republic Day is celebrated all across India with much fervour, educational institutes, government institutions and even private institutions hoist the flag, military parades are held in Delhi to showcase the strength and ability of India's defence forces, there are also floral displays on tableaus as well stunts that are performed by members of the defence forces. This year on account of the coronavirus, the festivities of Republic Day may be dampened but the spirit will be as strong as ever, and everyone with bask in patriotism with pride. Here are some of the wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.

Happy Republic Day





-Let us make a promise that we would not let the hard sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would word hard to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day 2021!

- Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2021.

-May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Happy Republic Day!

- On this special day, Let’s promise our motherland that We will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage our ethos and our treasure. Happy Republic Day 2021.

-Take pride that you live in a country that has such a diverse glorious history and rich heritage. Happy Republic Day 2021!

- Let us join hands to protect our nations from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day!

- Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2021!

- May you have joy to make you sweet, strife to make you strong, sadness to keep you human and hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!

- A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!