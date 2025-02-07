Rose Day 2025: 5 irresistible rose-infused recipes to make your celebration extra sweet

Rose Day 2025: Valentine's Week kicks off on February 7 with Rose Day, paving the way for a week-long celebration of love that culminates on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Each day holds its own significance, and Rose Day is all about conveying affection and admiration through the beauty of flowers. Celebrate Rose Day 2025 with delicious recipes featuring roses. (Freepik)

Roses are more than just a symbol of beauty, love, and passion, they also bring a delightful touch to the kitchen. Their enchanting fragrance, vibrant hues, and delicate flavour can elevate any dish. Let's mark this special occasion by savouring a variety of delicious recipes where roses take centre stage. (Also read: Happy Rose Day 2025: 40 wishes, romantic greetings, images, GIFs to share with your partner on February 7 )

1. Rose Cookies

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

Refined flour (maida) 1/2 kilogram

Coconut milk 1 cup

Rice flour optional 250 grams

Sugar 200 grams

Eggs beaten 6

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Vanilla essence 1 teaspoon

Baking powder 1 teaspoon

Oil to deep fry

Method:

1. Combine maida, rice flour, coconut milk, sugar, eggs, salt, vanilla essence and baking powder. Mix well to form a smooth thick batter.

2. Heat sufficient oil in a nonstick pan.

3. Dip the rose cookie mould in the hot oil and when hot enough, dip it half way into the batter and put it back immediately into the oil.

4. Deep fry the cookies till crisp and separate them from the mould by shaking them lightly.

5. Heat the mould again and repeat the process to make the remaining cookies.

6. Garnish and serve.

2. Rose Barfi

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1½ cups crumbled paneer (cottage cheese)

½ cup crumbled mava (khoya)

5 tbsp powdered sugar

A few drops of rose essence

4 to 5 drops of edible red colour

For the garnish

10 almonds (badam), cut into halves

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients, except the red colour, in a deep bowl and mix well.

2. Divide this mixture into 2 equal portions. Add red colour to one portion and mix well. Keep aside.

3. Spread the white mixture in an even layer in a 175 mm. (7”) diameter thali using a spoon.

4. Spread the pink mixture over the white mixture in an even layer using the spoon.

5. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and cut into 20 equal-sized diamond pieces.

6. Garnish each piece with an almond halve and serve chilled.

3. Rose Phirni Tart

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

½ cup rose syrup

2 tbsps dried rose petals

2 tbsps soaked rice

5 cups milk

3 tbsps sugar

5-6 almonds, slivered + for granish

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

2 readymade tart shells

Blanched pistachio slivers for garnish

Gulkand balls for garnish

Gold varq for garnish

Method:

1. Drain and transfer the soaked rice in a blender jar and grind coarsely.

2. Add the ground rice and cook for 8-10 minutes stirring continuously or till rice cooks.

3. Add rose syrup and mix well. Add sugar and mix well. Cook till sugar dissolves.

4. Add dried rose petals, almonds, green cardamom powder and mix well. Set aside to cool down.

5. Fill up the tart shells with prepared phirni. Garnish with pistachios, gulkand balls, almonds, gold varq and serve.

4. Rose Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Ingredients:

750 ml milk

1/4 cup rice

1/4 cup chopped nuts

2 tbsp. ghee

2 tbsp condensed milk

1/4 cup khoya/mawa.

Cardamom powder

Handful sugar

Few drops rose syrup

2 tbsp rose petal jam

Method:

1. Prepare by soaking rice and chopping nuts. Heat ghee in a pan.

2. Boil milk, add drained rice, and cook until rice is done.

3. Toast nuts in ghee until golden brown.

4. Enhance flavour by adding condensed milk, Khoya/Mawa, Cardamon powder, and Sugar.

5. Stir in Rose flavour syrup and Rose Petal Jam for pink colour and flavour.

6. Layer in glasses: Rose Petal Jam, Rose syrup, toasted nuts, pink Kheer, nuts, white Kheer, pink Kheer.

7. Garnish with toasted nuts and edible flowers.

5. Rose halwa

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

3 cups rose syrup

A pinch of salt

¼ cup ghee

1 cup corn starch

1 ½ cups water

¼ cup ghee

¾ cups mixed nuts, blanched, chopped (almonds, cashew nut, pistachios)

Ghee, for greasing

For garnish

Pistachios, blanched, chopped

Fresh rose petals,

Method:

1. In a large bowl, add rose syrup and a pinch of salt.

2. Add ghee, cornstarch, water and whisk it well.

3. Transfer this mixture to a large kadai and keep stirring constantly.

4. Cook on medium flame, add ghee and mix until it's well absorbed completely.

5. Add mixed nuts and mix them well and make sure everything is well combined.

6. Transfer the halwa to the greased tray and level it up.

7. Rest for 30 minutes or until the halwa is set completely.

8. Finally, cut the rose halwa into pieces. Garnish it with pistachios, rose petals and serve.