Sanjeev Kapoor shares a spicy coconut tomato chutney recipe you’ll want with South Indian meal: Step-by-step process

South Indian cuisine is incomplete without the variety of chutney it is served with. From coconut chutney to mint pudina chutney, and more, these condiments perfectly complement the flavours. If you love devouring South Indian food, you must try this coconut-tomato chutney recipe shared by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Tomato coconut chutney recipe to try at home.(Unsplash)

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Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required to make coconut tomato chutney at home:

• ¾ cup scraped fresh coconut

• Three large tomatoes

• Two tablespoons of oil

• One inch ginger, roughly chopped

• 4-5 garlic cloves

• 25-30 curry leaves

• Three dried red chillies

• Salt to taste

• One teaspoon of sugar

• Tempering

• Two tablespoons of oil

• One teaspoon split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal)

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{{^usCountry}} • Half teaspoon mustard seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Half teaspoon mustard seeds {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} • Half teaspoon asafoetida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Half teaspoon asafoetida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • 10-15 curry leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • 10-15 curry leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s the step-by-step process to make coconut tomato chutney at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s the step-by-step process to make coconut tomato chutney at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Roughly chop tomatoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Roughly chop tomatoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Heat oil in a pan, add ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and dried red chillies, mix and sauté for one minute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Heat oil in a pan, add ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and dried red chillies, mix and sauté for one minute. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 3: Add the tomatoes, mix, and sauté for 4-5 minutes on medium heat.

Step 4: Add salt, sugar, and 1/2 cup of water, and mix well. Cover and cook on medium heat for five to six minutes more. Allow to cool completely.

Step 5: Transfer the cooled mixture into a grinder jar. Add coconut and grind to a fine paste. Transfer this paste into a bowl.

Step 6: To make the tempering, heat oil in a pan, add split skinless black gram and mustard seeds, and once they start to splutter, add asafoetida and curry leaves, and sauté for a few seconds.

Step 7: Add this to the ground chutney in the bowl and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve.

Who is Chef Sanjeev Kapoor?

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Sanjeev Kapoor is an Indian celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He started his career in the hospitality industry after completing the Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi.

From Padma Shri to Guinness World Records, he is the holder of several awards and accolades. Additionally, he is also the author of several cookbooks that include The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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