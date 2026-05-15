The much-talked-about India debut concert of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has been officially cancelled. The rapper was expected to perform in New Delhi on May 23, 2026, but organisers have now confirmed that the show will no longer take place after receiving security-related instructions from authorities. Kanye West’s India debut concert in New Delhi cancelled after official advisories: ‘We are deeply disheartened’ (AFP)

Organisers confirm cancellation citing safety concerns Event organisers, White Fox, released a formal statement on Instagram explaining the decision. According to them, the cancellation followed directions issued by the government and law enforcement bodies, with safety being the key concern for both fans and the public.

The statement read, “We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us throughout this journey."

The organisers also added that they are currently in talks with the artist’s team to explore a possible rescheduled date and venue.