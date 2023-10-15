Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 2: Easy and delicious bhog recipe for Maa Brahmacharini

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across India. Dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurga - Shardiya Navratri lasts for nine days. Devotees worship each avatar of the Goddess during the nine days of the festival. This year Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 15 and end on October 24 with Dussehra. On the second day of Navratri devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini. An important aspect of this observance is the preparation and offering of bhog (devotional food) or prasad (holy offerings) to the deity. These recipes hold a special place in the hearts of devotees as they symbolise devotion and gratitude.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 2: Bhog recipe for Maa Brahmacharini(Pinterest)

During this auspicious period, people create a variety of delectable dishes that not only please the palate but also carry profound spiritual significance. If you have still not started your prasad preparation, then don't worry; we are here to help you out with this easy and delectable recipe. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 1: Bhog recipe for Maa Shailputri )

Bhog Recipe For Maa Brahmacharini

Kuttu Puri Aloo Sabji

(Recipe by chef Ajay Chopra)

Kuttu Puri Aloo Sabji (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Aloo Ki sabji:

1 tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 tspn Hing / Asafoetida

1 tbsp chopped Ginger

1 tbsp chopped Green Chilli

1 tbsp Rajgira Atta

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tsp Black Pepper Powder

1 tsp Cumin Powder

1 cup roughly chopped Tomatoes

1 cup boiled diced Potatoes

Water as required

1 tsp Amchur Powder

Sendha Salt as required

Handful of chopped Coriander Leaves

For Kuttu Puri:

1 cup Kuttu Ka Atta

1/2cup Rajgira Atta

1 cup boiled & mashed Potatoes

Sendha salt as required

1 tsp Ajwain

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

Water as required

Oil for Frying

Ghee

Method:

For Kuttu Puri:

1. Mix everything together and prepare a nice dough.

2. Now take a pan, add enough oil for deep frying and let it hot.

3. Now take some ghee and rub it in your palm.

4. Take a small quantity of the dough and press it with the help of your palm to give it a nice and round flat shape of puris.

5. Add the puris to the hot oil and once it is fried, take it out from the oil. Your Kuttu ke puri is ready.

For The Aloo ki Sabji:

1. Take a pan, and put some ghee. And then add all the ingredients one by one till tomatoes and mix everything together.

2. Add water and let it boil for some time. Once the tomatoes are boiled and soft, add salt, potatoes, amchur powder and mix everything nicely.

3. Add some chopped coriander leaves and let it boil for a few more minutes.

4. Once the sabji is ready take it out on a serving plate and serve it along with hot kuttu puris and relish during fast days. Enjoy!

