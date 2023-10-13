Shardiya Navratri 2023: Every year, Navratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam. Navratri is celebrated with a lot of mirth in Gujarat. South India mainly observes the last three days of Navratri. Feminine divinity – Goddess Shakti – is worshipped during the nine days of the festival. Navratri, literally translating to nine nights, is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 1: Bhog recipe for Maa Shailputri(Unsplash)

On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Known as the reincarnation of Sati, Maa Shailputri is known as the purest form of Goddess Durga. Shail means mountains and Putri means daughter. Maa Shailputri is the daughter of the mountains. For Maa Shailputri's bhog, Sabudana Khichdi and Kalakand are prepared. Take a look at the recipes.

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

For Soaking

Sabudana (sago) – 1 cup

Water – 1 cup

Salt – a generous pinch

For Khichdi

Peanuts (skinless) – ½ cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Green chilli Chopped – 1no

Ginger chopped – 2tsp

Tomato chopped – ½ cup

Potatoes boiled, diced – 1cup

Curry leaves – 1 sprig

Salt – to taste

Black Pepper powder – to taste

Lemon – ½ no

Coriander chopped – Handful

Method:

In a bowl of water, wash the sabudana and then soak it for some hours. In a pan, dry roast peanuts and coarsely grind them. Then, take a pan and heat ghee and add jeera, green chillies, ginger, tomatoes and diced potatoes. Then add curry leaves and coarsely grinded peanuts. Add the soaked sabudana, pepper, salt and some lemon juice. Cook till the sabudana turn transparent, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Kalakand

Ingredients:

2 litres full fat milk

¼ teaspoon alum (phitkari)

crushed 4 tablespoons sugar

½ tablespoon ghee

Mix dry fruits powder

silver varq

Method:

In a pan, boil milk and stir constantly. Then add the alum till the milk becomes grainy and keep stiring till only the solid mass remains. Then add sugar and keep cooking till the mixture thickens. Grease an aluminium tray with ghee and pour the mixture and level the surface. Garnish with dry fruit powder and leave in a cool place to set. Then garnish with silver varq and cut into square or diamond shapes and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

