Simple way to add millets in your diet: Try this easy-to-make jowar dosa recipe for a light, gluten-free breakfast

Mornings can often feel rushed, especially when you are trying to get ready for work or simply start the day on time. In the middle of the chaos, breakfast usually ends up being skipped or replaced with something unhealthy and unsatisfying. What you really need is a quick, uncomplicated meal that is both filling and nutritious without taking too much effort. If you are looking for exactly that, this crispy jowar dosa recipe might be the perfect addition to your breakfast routine.

Check out the full recipe!(Unsplash)

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Sanjyot Keer, a MasterChef India alum and founder of Your Food Lab, has shared a delicious recipe for crispy, airy jowar dosa that comes together in just a few minutes, making it a quick, wholesome and fuss-free breakfast option. In a YouTube video shared on December 5, 2025, the chef explains, “Making this jowar dosa is a great way to include millets in your diet. It is super simple to make at home. For all those who love rava dosa – that lacy, extremely crispy, thin dosa – this is made the same way. But, instead of a rava base, the main ingredient we will use is jowar flour. It turns out to be super delicious and is very simple to make. The batter is ready in two minutes, and then you just need to let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. In the meantime, we will make a very delicious chutney that tastes incredible with this dosa. It’s an amazing breakfast option and turns out incredible.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients Batter 1 cup jowar flour

4 tbsp upma rawa

4 tbsp rice flour

Salt to taste

½ tsp black pepper (coursely crushed)

2 green chilli (chopped)

A handful of curry leaves (chopped)

½ tsp cumin seeds

3 cups water Chutney 1 small sized fresh coconut

A handful of fresh coriander

A handful of mint leaves

1 inch ginger

2 green chilli

1 tsp sugar

A pinch of black pepper (freshly crushed)

½ cup roasted peanuts

Salt to taste

Juice of half a lemon

1-2 ice cubes

Water (as required) Dosa making A handful of fresh coriander (chopped)

Onion as required (chopped)

Ghee as required (for cooking) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients Batter 1 cup jowar flour

4 tbsp upma rawa

4 tbsp rice flour

Salt to taste

½ tsp black pepper (coursely crushed)

2 green chilli (chopped)

A handful of curry leaves (chopped)

½ tsp cumin seeds

3 cups water Chutney 1 small sized fresh coconut

A handful of fresh coriander

A handful of mint leaves

1 inch ginger

2 green chilli

1 tsp sugar

A pinch of black pepper (freshly crushed)

½ cup roasted peanuts

Salt to taste

Juice of half a lemon

1-2 ice cubes

Water (as required) Dosa making A handful of fresh coriander (chopped)

Onion as required (chopped)

Ghee as required (for cooking) {{/usCountry}}

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Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes

Serves: 15 small sized dosa

Method

Step 1: Prepare the dosa batter

In a large mixing bowl, add jowar flour, rawa, rice flour, salt, black pepper, chopped green chillies, chopped curry leaves and cumin seeds. Mix well. Pour in two cups of water and whisk continuously until you get a smooth, lump-free batter. Add one more cup of water and mix again to create a thin, free-flowing batter. Cover the batter and let it rest for 10 minutes while you prepare the chutney.

Step 2: Tips for a crispy, non-sticky dosa

Rawa and rice flour help provide structure and crispiness, since jowar flour contains no gluten. You can make the dosa using only jowar flour, but use a good-quality non-stick pan or a very well-seasoned dosa tawa, as pure jowar batter tends to stick. For better texture and crispiness, you can add half a cup of urad dal powder (washed, dry roasted, then ground) or freshly soaked-and-ground urad dal paste to the batter. Avoid making very thin dosas with 100 percent jowar batter. Semi-thick dosas cook better and are easier to remove from the pan.

Step 3: Make the green coconut chutney

Add all the chutney ingredients to a mixer jar. Blend into a coarse, thick paste. The green coconut chutney is ready to serve.

Step 4: Cook the jowar dosa

Heat a non-stick pan or well-seasoned tawa over high flame until very hot. A fry pan works especially well as it naturally shapes the dosa into a neat circle. Once hot, sprinkle a handful of chopped onions over the pan. Pour the batter from some height in a circular motion, starting from the edges. The batter will spread naturally and form a mesh-like pattern. Cook on high flame for one to two minutes, then reduce the flame to low. Drizzle a little ghee around the edges and cook for five to six minutes, or until the holes and edges turn golden brown and crisp. Gently loosen the dosa using a spatula, fold as desired and serve hot with the green coconut chutney.

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Your instant, super crispy jowar dosa is ready to enjoy!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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