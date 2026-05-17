Foxtail millets idli recipe: Give a delicious and healthy spin to this South Indian staple with Sanjeev Kapoor' recipe

Foxtail millet is a small, ancient grain widely grown in India and parts of Asia. It is rich in fibre, protein, iron, and complex carbohydrates, making it a nutritious alternative to rice or wheat. With a slightly nutty flavour, foxtail millet is commonly used in porridge, upma, khichdi, dosa, and healthy snacks. Foxtail millet, a nutritious ancient grain from India, is rich in fiber and protein. This recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor showcases its use in idlis, combining it with urad dal and fenugreek seeds for a healthy meal option served with coconut chutney.

Today, we explore it as an ingredient for idlis with this recipe from ace chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Recipe: Ingredients

* 1 cup foxtail millet, washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained

* ½ cup split skinless urad dal, washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained

* 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained

* Salt to taste

* Oil for greasing

* Coconut chutney, for serving

Method 1. Add the soaked foxtail millet, urad dal, fenugreek seeds, and ¾ cup water to a grinder jar. Blend into a smooth batter. Transfer the batter to a large bowl, cover, and allow it to ferment for 6-8 hours or overnight.

2. Once the batter has fermented, add salt and mix gently.

3. Heat water in a steamer or idli cooker. Grease the idli moulds lightly with oil.

4. Pour the batter into the mould cavities and steam for 10-12 minutes, or until the idlis are cooked through and fluffy.

5. Remove from the steamer, allow them to cool slightly, and gently de-mould. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Who is chef Sanjeev Kapoor? Sanjeev Kapoor is one of India’s most celebrated chefs, known for his work as a television host, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and culinary expert. He began his journey in the hospitality industry after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi.

Over the years, Kapoor has received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri and recognition from Guinness World Records. He has also authored several popular cookbooks such as The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes.