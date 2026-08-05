Singhara Flour Cheela Recipe Made With Water Chestnut Flour For A Healthy And Vrat-Friendly Sawan Somwar Meal

Golden and crisp on the outside with a soft centre, singhara flour cheela recipe is a popular fasting meal enjoyed during Sawan Somwar and other vrat days. Singhara flour, also known as water chestnut flour, is made by drying and grinding water chestnuts into a fine powder. This naturally gluten-free flour has long been used in North Indian fasting recipes because it pairs well with simple vrat-friendly ingredients like potatoes, green chillies, coriander, and rock salt.

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Singhara flour is valued for both its taste and nutritional profile">nutritional profile. It contains complex carbohydrates that provide steady energy during fasting and dietary fibre that supports healthy digestion. The flour is naturally gluten-free">naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for people with wheat allergies or gluten intolerance. Rich in potassium and low in sodium">Rich in potassium and low in sodium, singhara flour also supports healthy blood pressure, while its low fat content makes it a suitable ingredient for balanced weight management. Combined with potatoes and mild spices, singhara flour cheela recipe becomes a nourishing meal that is both wholesome and easy to digest.

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{{^usCountry}} Cheela has been prepared across different regions of India using various flours, but the fasting version replaces besan with singhara flour to meet vrat guidelines. Unlike besan cheela, which has a slightly nutty flavour and is eaten on regular days, singhara flour cheela recipe has a milder taste and softer texture that pairs well with vrat chutneys or plain curd. The batter is mixed with grated potatoes, herbs, and fasting spices before being cooked on a lightly greased pan until golden on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cheela has been prepared across different regions of India using various flours, but the fasting version replaces besan with singhara flour to meet vrat guidelines. Unlike besan cheela, which has a slightly nutty flavour and is eaten on regular days, singhara flour cheela recipe has a milder taste and softer texture that pairs well with vrat chutneys or plain curd. The batter is mixed with grated potatoes, herbs, and fasting spices before being cooked on a lightly greased pan until golden on both sides. {{/usCountry}}

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Along with its pleasant flavour and crisp texture, singhara flour cheela recipe offers several nutritional benefits. Singhara flour and potatoes provide lasting energy, while the fibre supports healthy digestion and helps manage appetite. The cheela also contains plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, and essential minerals that support muscle function, heart health, and overall nutrition. Its balanced combination of ingredients makes it a practical choice for monsoon fasting meals without feeling heavy.

Singhara flour cheela vs besan cheela

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Singhara flour cheela is a simple vrat-friendly pancake prepared with water chestnut flour, potatoes, herbs, and mild spices. It is suitable for breakfast, lunch, or an evening fasting meal.

Feature Singhara flour cheela Besan cheela Main Flour Singhara (water chestnut) flour Gram flour (besan) Suitable For Sawan Somwar and vrat fasting Regular meals Gluten Content Naturally gluten-free Naturally gluten-free but not vrat-friendly Main Vegetables Potato, coriander, green chilli Onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander Taste Mild, earthy, and slightly nutty Rich, savoury, and nutty Texture Soft inside with crisp edges Slightly denser and crisp Best Served With Fasting curd, vrat chutney Green chutney or pickle Ideal Occasion Religious fasting and monsoon vrat meals Everyday breakfast or snacks View All

Quick look

Recipe Type: Breakfast / Snack

Cuisine: North Indian

Diet: Vegetarian, Vrat-friendly

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: Approximately 210 kcal per serving

How To Make Singhara Flour Cheela

A simple batter made with singhara flour, potatoes, herbs, and fasting spices creates a crisp, wholesome cheela that cooks quickly on a hot pan.

Ingredients

1 cup singhara flour

1 medium potato, grated

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped coriander

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Rock salt to taste

Water as required

2 teaspoons ghee

Instructions

Combine singhara flour, grated potato, coriander, green chillies, cumin powder, and rock salt. Add water gradually to prepare a smooth pouring batter. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with ghee. Pour a ladle of batter and spread gently into a circle. Cook until golden, then flip and cook the other side. Serve hot with vrat chutney or plain curd.

Smart Ways To Make Singhara Flour Cheela Healthier

Use a non-stick pan to reduce the amount of ghee required for cooking. Add grated bottle gourd to increase fibre and moisture. Include chopped spinach if permitted during the fast. Pair singhara flour cheela with plain curd to increase protein intake. Choose fresh singhara flour for better flavour and texture. Avoid excessive ghee to keep the calorie count balanced. Serve singhara flour cheela with homemade vrat chutney instead of packaged dips.

Nutrition In Singhara Flour Cheela

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Nutrient Amount Calories 210 kcal Carbohydrates 30 g Protein 5 g Dietary Fibre 4 g Total Fat 8 g Saturated Fat 3 g Calcium 35 mg Potassium 420 mg Magnesium 48 mg Sodium 180 mg View All

FAQs

Is singhara flour cheela suitable for Sawan Somwar fasting?

Yes. Singhara flour cheela is prepared with vrat-friendly ingredients and is commonly enjoyed during Sawan Somwar and other Hindu fasting days.

Can singhara flour cheela help with weight management?

Yes. Singhara flour cheela contains fibre and complex carbohydrates that help provide steady energy and support balanced eating during fasting.

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Can singhara flour cheela be prepared without potatoes?

Yes. Singhara flour cheela can be prepared with grated bottle gourd or raw banana instead of potatoes while keeping the recipe suitable for fasting.