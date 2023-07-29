Snack-a-licious: Easy and fun recipes to make your kid's birthday party unforgettable

Planning the perfect birthday party for your child can be a joyful experience, from adorable decor to fancy games, it's all about happy and cheerful vibes all around. And one of the highlights is undoubtedly the delectable treats that kids will adore. From mouthwatering mini-pizzas to delightful fruit kabobs and creative finger foods, kid-friendly snacks are not only delicious but also simple to whip up. The best part is that you don't have to be a culinary expert to create these delightful treats. With a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of love, you can whip up a feast that will leave the young ones beaming with joy. So, roll up your sleeves, put on your chef's hat, and let's explore some mouth-watering snack recipes. (Also read: World Tofu Day 2023: 4 must-try mouthwatering tofu recipes to delight your taste buds )

Easy and Tasty Kid-Friendly Snack Recipes

Planning the perfect birthday party can be an exciting and joyful experience, and one of the highlights is undoubtedly the delectable snacks that kids will adore.(Unsplash/Lidya Nada)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chef Balram Jaiswal, Sr. Sous Chef, The Ashok shared with HT Lifestyle some easy and fun delightful snack recipes to make for your child's birthday party that is sure to be an absolute hit.

1. Pizza Pinwheel

Pizza Pinwheel is a mouthwatering and savory rolled-up delight that kids will surely love. (Chef Balram Jaiswal)

Ingredients:

500gms Refined Flour

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

80gms Caster sugar or Breakfast Sugar

10gms Yeast

300ml Cold water

300gms Salted Butter

200gms Tomato

10 ml Refined Oil

50gms Carrots peeled and finely diced

50gms onion peeled and finely diced

50gms Green, Yellow and Red Capsicums

03gms Oregano

50gms Grated Cheese

05gms Salt

Method:

1. Add Flour and sugar to one side of the bowl and the yeast to the other. Add the water and make a stiff dough and chill in refrigerator

2. On a lightly floured surface, roll out your dough into a rectangle. Put the butter on the dough so that it covers the bottom two-thirds of the dough. Make sure that it is positioned neatly and comes almost to the edges

3. Fold the exposed dough at the top down over one-third of the butter. Fold the bottom half of the dough up. Pinch the edges lightly to seal in the butter. Put the dough and chill in the fridge for an hour to harden the butter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Take the dough roll into a rectangle, fold up one-third of the dough and then fold the top third down on top to make a neat square to make a neat square. Again keep it in the refrigerator

5. By that time make the pizza sauce by taking oil oil in a saucepan over medium heat

6. Add the carrot and onion and cook, sautéing until softened. Add the chopped tomatoes, salt and herbs. Sauté until it breaks down and cooks well. Later cool it to room temperature

7. Puree in a blender until very smooth

8. Preheat oven to 180 C and unroll the pastry onto a lightly floured surface and roll it out in a rectangle. Spread a layer of pizza sauce over it, leaving a 1cm border around the edges. Then scatter the grated cheese and chopped capsicum over

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. Starting at one of the short ends, roll the pastry up as tightly as possible and make the shape of a swiss roll. Chill in the fridge for 15 minutes

10. Take a very sharp knife and cut the roll into 1 cm equal slices, laying them flat on baking trays. Brush each pinwheel lightly with egg wash or milk wash and sprinkle over the herbs.

11. Bake for 12-15 minutes until puffed and golden. Leave to stand for 5-10 minutes before serving.

2. Oats choco chip balls

Delicious oats choco chip balls is a perfect blend of health and indulgence. (Chef Balram Jaiswal)

Ingredients:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. 2/3 cup Oats

2. ¼ cup Shredded fresh coconut

3. 2 Tbs mini choco chips

4. 1 Tbs black sesame seeds

5. 1 Tbs flax seeds

6. ¼ tsp cinnamon powder

7. 1/3 cup peanut butter

8. 2 Tbs honey

9. ¼ Tbs vanilla essence

10. 2 Tbs Milk

11. 1 tsp color vermicelli

12. Salt to taste

Method:

1. Combine oats, choco chips, black sesame, flex, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl

2. Stir in peanut butter, honey, vanilla essence and milk

3. Mixture should be slightly crumbly, if dry add some more milk

4. With a wet hand, roll the mixture into small balls with color vermicelli and place on to a baking sheet

5. Refrigerate and serve chilled

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}