Spain on a plate: Patatas bravas to spice up your Sunday

Patatas bravas, famously known as patatas a la brava or papas bravas is a dish native to Spain. The name literally translates to spicy potatoes and is loved by people throughout the country. Patatas bravas makes for a great appetizer and is usually served as a part of tapas – a snack or appetizer in Spanish cuisine. Patatas bravas consists of white potatoes fried in oil and then tossed in bravas sauce. Patatas bravas are usually served in bars and restaurants as munchies which are a burst of flavour for the tastebuds.

Chef Alberto Mastromatteo shared with us an easy and fun recipe of making Patatas bravas at home which can add to the Sunday-special reunions with family and friends and help brew more conversations. Take a look at the recipe here.

Ingredients:

1 kilo of potatoes

Virgin or extra virgin olive oil

Salt

For the brava sauce:

4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

5 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of flour

a tablespoon of sweet paprika

1 tablespoon hot paprika

250 ml of vegetable or chicken broth

Salt

Method:

To make the sauce, peel and cut garlic. In a pan, add virgin or extra virgin olive oil with these cut garlics and cook them until brown. Once brown, add the flour and cook. Add the two types of paprika and mix quickly so that the paprika does not burn, add the broth and mix, stirring constantly until it thickens. Finally, crush well the mixture with the blender so that there is no piece of garlic left. Have a taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Then peel, wash them and cut Potatoes into bite-size pieces. Fry the potatoes at medium temperature. When the potatoes are half done, raise the oil temperature and let them brown.

Presentation of bravas potatoes:

Drain the potatoes from the oil on absorbent paper. Serve with hot sauce on top.