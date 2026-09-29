Switch up your morning caffeine fix: Try this recipe for salted cream coffee that blends sweet and savoury flavours

Does your morning feel incomplete without a refreshing glass of iced coffee to kick-start your day? If you are bored with the usual combination of coffee, milk and sugar, it might be time to switch things up and experiment with some exciting new flavours. We found the perfect recipe that brings together the sweetness of honey and the subtle savouriness of salted cream, giving your everyday caffeine fix a delicious twist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Bored of same old iced coffee? Try this recipe for creamy Biscoff iced latte at home for your morning caffeine fix

Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for salted cream coffee, a delicious twist on honey-sweetened iced coffee. Topped with a rich, lightly salted cream, this refreshing drink is perfect for your morning caffeine fix.

In an Instagram video shared on September 28, the content creator describes the beverage as, “I think we just found our new favourite way to drink coffee. Cold, honey-sweetened coffee topped with the dreamiest salted cream. It’s creamy, refreshing and ridiculously delicious!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1 cup hot water

½ tbsp honey

Ice cubes, as required

3 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of flaky salt Method In a glass, combine the instant coffee powder, hot water and honey. Stir well until the coffee and honey have completely dissolved. Allow the mixture to cool, then refrigerate for a while until chilled. In a separate glass, combine the fresh cream, milk, honey and a pinch of flaky salt. Froth the mixture until it becomes light, creamy and slightly thick, with a smooth, velvety consistency. To assemble, fill a serving glass with plenty of ice cubes and pour the chilled coffee over them. Gently spoon the frothed salted cream over the coffee, allowing it to form a creamy layer on top. Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing combination of honey-sweetened coffee and rich, lightly salted cream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1 cup hot water

½ tbsp honey

Ice cubes, as required

3 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of flaky salt Method In a glass, combine the instant coffee powder, hot water and honey. Stir well until the coffee and honey have completely dissolved. Allow the mixture to cool, then refrigerate for a while until chilled. In a separate glass, combine the fresh cream, milk, honey and a pinch of flaky salt. Froth the mixture until it becomes light, creamy and slightly thick, with a smooth, velvety consistency. To assemble, fill a serving glass with plenty of ice cubes and pour the chilled coffee over them. Gently spoon the frothed salted cream over the coffee, allowing it to form a creamy layer on top. Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing combination of honey-sweetened coffee and rich, lightly salted cream. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.