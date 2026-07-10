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This butter garlic chicken recipe packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories: Step-by-step process

Need more protein? Try this juicy butter garlic chicken recipe, which packs 58g of protein and 472 calories per serving.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 01:48 PM IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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If you are tired of eating a similar butter chicken recipe to fulfill your protein intake, then you need to try this new recipe. Chicken is the best source of protein, and if you are a non-vegetarian, then trying out this new recipe will upgrade your menu. Aathira Sethumadhavan, a digital content creator, shared a butter garlic chicken recipe on Instagram dated June 29, 2026, which packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories. Here's a breakdown of the recipe.

This butter garlic chicken recipe packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories. (Pexel)
This butter garlic chicken recipe packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories. (Pexel)

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Nutritional content

Here’s the nutritional requirement for the butter garlic chicken:

Makes 2 servings of 225g each

Calories: ~472 kcal

Protein: ~58g

Carbs: ~17g

Fat: ~16g per serving

Ingredients (serves 2)

For the chicken:

Two tbsp corn flour

One-third tsp baking soda

Salt and pepper, to taste

One tbsp soy sauce

Cooking oil spray

For the sauce:

Two tbsp light butter

Lots of chopped garlic (about 8–10 cloves)

One green chilli, chopped

One to two tsp soy sauce

Chilli flakes, to taste

A pinch of pepper powder

100g high-protein paneer blended with hot water to get a smooth puree

Salt, to taste

Half tsp honey

Spring onion greens or coriander leaves, chopped

Half tsp lemon juice

Method

Here’s the step-by-step recipe to make butter garlic chicken at home:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken with corn flour, baking soda, salt, pepper and soy sauce. Set aside for 15–20 minutes, no longer.

Step 2: Spray some oil into a pan and spread out the chicken, leaving enough gaps. Cook for a couple of minutes, then flip gently until the outside is brown and crispy but the inside stays tender — just two to three minutes. Take it off and set it aside.

Step 3: In the same pan, add the light butter and chopped garlic. Cook for a minute.

Step 4: Add the green chilli, soy sauce, chilli flakes and pepper powder. Mix.

Step 5: Bring the flame right down to low, then add the paneer puree and mix well. Season with salt and honey.

Step 6: Add the fried chicken back in and toss to coat. Finish with spring onion greens.

Step 7: Switch off the flame and mix in the lemon juice for some extra freshness.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

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