This butter garlic chicken recipe packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories: Step-by-step process

If you are tired of eating a similar butter chicken recipe to fulfill your protein intake, then you need to try this new recipe. Chicken is the best source of protein, and if you are a non-vegetarian, then trying out this new recipe will upgrade your menu. Aathira Sethumadhavan, a digital content creator, shared a butter garlic chicken recipe on Instagram dated June 29, 2026, which packs 58g of protein and just 472 calories. Here's a breakdown of the recipe.
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Nutritional content
Here’s the nutritional requirement for the butter garlic chicken:
Makes 2 servings of 225g each
Calories: ~472 kcal
Protein: ~58g
Carbs: ~17g
Fat: ~16g per serving
Ingredients (serves 2)
For the chicken:
400g boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes{{/usCountry}}
400g boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes{{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp corn flour
One-third tsp baking soda
Salt and pepper, to taste
One tbsp soy sauce
Cooking oil spray
For the sauce:
Two tbsp light butter
Lots of chopped garlic (about 8–10 cloves)
One green chilli, chopped
One to two tsp soy sauce
Chilli flakes, to taste
A pinch of pepper powder
100g high-protein paneer blended with hot water to get a smooth puree
Salt, to taste
Half tsp honey
Spring onion greens or coriander leaves, chopped
Half tsp lemon juice
Method
Here’s the step-by-step recipe to make butter garlic chicken at home:
Step 1: Marinate the chicken with corn flour, baking soda, salt, pepper and soy sauce. Set aside for 15–20 minutes, no longer.
Step 2: Spray some oil into a pan and spread out the chicken, leaving enough gaps. Cook for a couple of minutes, then flip gently until the outside is brown and crispy but the inside stays tender — just two to three minutes. Take it off and set it aside.
Step 3: In the same pan, add the light butter and chopped garlic. Cook for a minute.
Step 4: Add the green chilli, soy sauce, chilli flakes and pepper powder. Mix.
Step 5: Bring the flame right down to low, then add the paneer puree and mix well. Season with salt and honey.
Step 6: Add the fried chicken back in and toss to coat. Finish with spring onion greens.
Step 7: Switch off the flame and mix in the lemon juice for some extra freshness.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
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