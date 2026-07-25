This chilli chicken cheese garlic kebab by Ranveer Brar is crispy outside and loaded with cheese: Step-by-step process

If you are a non-vegetarian and want to elevate your meal game to the next level, try this chicken chilli cheese kebab recipe shared by Ranveer Brar on July 24, 2026, on his YouTube channel. Ranveer calls this recipe perfect for monsoon and can be paired with rumali roti or any type of paratha. Here’s the breakdown of the process.

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Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes

Serve: Two to four people

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Ingredients

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2-3 no. green chillies (less spicy and chopped)

1 large potato (boiled and mashed)

2-3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

1 ½ inch ginger (peeled and grated)

Salt to taste

600 gms chicken mince

1 tsp garam masala powder

2 tbsp cheese blend

Other ingredients

Oil for greasing

¼ cup cheese blend

For chilli cheese kebab

1-2 tbsp oil

Prepared kebabs

2-3 no. garlic cloves (chopped)

2 tsp chilli flakes

½ cup processed cheese (grated)

2-3 heaped tbsp fresh cream

2-3 tbsp processed cheese (grated)

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 no. green chilli (less spicy and chopped)

1-2 tsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

For garnish

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Coriander sprig

Method

Here’s the step-by-step process to make kebab:

For kebab mixture

Step 1: In a bowl, add green chillies, boiled potato, fresh coriander leaves, ginger, chicken mince, garam masala powder, cheese blend and give it a good mix.

Step 2: Divide the mixture into medium-sized lemon balls and stuff with the cheese blend.

Step 3: Apply the sauce on the tray and transfer the kebabs into the tray.

Step 4: Keep it aside for further use.

For chilli cheese kebab

Step 1: In a pan, add oil, once it's hot, add the prepared kebabs and cook on both sides for a while or until it's cooked.

Step 2: Add garlic, chilli flakes, grated cheese, fresh cream, and cook for 2-3 minutes.

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Step 3: Add grated cheese, chilli flakes, green chilli and give it a quick boil.

Step 4: Finish with fresh coriander leaves, then transfer to the serving platter or dish.

Step 5: Garnish it with a coriander sprig.

Step 6: Serve hot with rumali roti.

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