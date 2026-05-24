This crunchy veggie rice paper pancake is the perfect quick-fix snack for sudden hunger cravings at home: Full recipe

Tired of regular evening snacks? Saloni Kukreja, chef, content creator, and entrepreneur, took to Instagram on May 12, 2026, to share the recipe of one of the most delicious and unique evening snacks that you can try at home: veggie rice paper pancakes.

Veggie rice paper pancake recipe.(Pinterest)

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These veggie rice paper pancakes are crispy on the outside, packed with savoury veggies on the inside, and are one of the most satisfying when you need a quick-fix dish. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe. ​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients required to make a veggie pancake at home:

Rice paper sheets - six

Mushrooms - one cup (diced)

Green onion whites - one stalk

Carrot - one (julienne)

Basil - one-fourth cup (finely chopped)

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{{^usCountry}} Cabbage - one-fourth (julienne) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cabbage - one-fourth (julienne) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Garlic - three cloves (finely chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garlic - three cloves (finely chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ginger - one (grated) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ginger - one (grated) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soy sauce - one tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soy sauce - one tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vegetarian oyster sauce - one tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vegetarian oyster sauce - one tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rice vinegar - one tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rice vinegar - one tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brown sugar -half tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown sugar -half tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dipping sauce: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipping sauce: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soy sauce - two and a half tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soy sauce - two and a half tbsp {{/usCountry}}

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Ginger juice - two tsp

Green chilli - one (finely chopped)

Brown sugar - half tbsp

Rice wine vinegar - one tbsp

Method

Here’s the step-by-step process to make a veggie rice pancake at home:

Step 1: Heat a splash of oil in a pan over medium heat.

Step 2: Add diced mushrooms and sauté until they begin to release liquid and soften.

Step 3: Add a little more oil, then add chopped garlic, grated ginger, and green onion whites; sauté briefly until fragrant.

Step 4: Stir in soy sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce, brown sugar, and rice wine vinegar; mix and cook for 30 to 45 seconds.

Step 5: Remove the pan from the heat and fold in cabbage, carrot, and basil; mix to combine.

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Step 6: Prepare the dipping sauce by combining soy sauce, ginger juice, chopped green chilli, brown sugar, and rice wine vinegar; stir until sugar dissolves.

Step 7: Heat a clean non-stick pan over medium heat, and brush lightly with oil.

Step 8: Soak one rice paper sheet in water until pliable, lay it on the pan, and add a thin, even layer of the veggie filling.

Step 9: Soak a second rice paper sheet, and place it over the filling, press gently and cook until the bottom is golden and crisp.

Step 10: Flip carefully and cook the other side until golden and crisp.

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Step 11: Transfer to a board, slice if desired and serve hot with the dipping sauce.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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