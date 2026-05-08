This high-protein malai chicken recipe uses no oil, no cream and still tastes rich: Step-by-step process

Traditionally, malai chicken is prepared using full-cream and oil, which is a bit obvious. Ralston D'Souza, a fitness coach, in an Instagram post dated April 7, 2026, shared a high-protein malai chicken recipe which is prepared without using cream or oil, and is extremely rich in protein. If you are trying to balance your protein intake, this recipe may be a great help. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Malai chicken recipe without oil or cream.(Pexel)

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​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Nutritional breakdown

Serves 2

Calories - 570

Carbs - 4g

Fats - 24g

Protein - 78g

Ingredients required

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required for making malai chicken at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required for making malai chicken at home. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 350g chicken thigh boneless (500g with bone) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 350g chicken thigh boneless (500g with bone) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half tsp salt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half tsp salt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp ginger garlic paste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp ginger garlic paste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three tablespoons of yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three tablespoons of yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Handful of coriander leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Handful of coriander leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 30g of mozzarella cheese Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 30g of mozzarella cheese Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make malai chicken at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make malai chicken at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Take 350 g of chicken thigh (boneless) and make some cuts on it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Take 350 g of chicken thigh (boneless) and make some cuts on it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Put it in a bowl and add salt, black pepper, ginger garlic paste, three to four tablespoons of yoghurt, coriander leaves, and mozzarella cheese. Mix the ingredients well so that the entire chicken is coated properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Put it in a bowl and add salt, black pepper, ginger garlic paste, three to four tablespoons of yoghurt, coriander leaves, and mozzarella cheese. Mix the ingredients well so that the entire chicken is coated properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Now, grease the air fryer if you are using it; you can also use a pan for frying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Now, grease the air fryer if you are using it; you can also use a pan for frying. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 4: Let it cook for 15-18 minutes at 190°C. No flipping in between is needed.

Step 5: Serve hot. You can consume this chicken with paratha or chapati.

How much protein is in chicken?

Chicken is one of the most popularly consumed meat around the world, not just for its protein content but for taste as well. While it is normally quoted that chicken is rich in protein, every part of chicken imparts different quantities of protein. The chicken breasts contain 32g of protein, thighs contain 25g, drumsticks contain 25g, and wings contain 24g. Because of the richness of protein, chicken breast is one of the most popular cuts of chicken.

A chicken breast also has 289 calories, or 166 calories per 100 grams. Whether you want to lose weight or you want to build muscles, chicken breast is considered one of the best options for your meal. Its high protein and low calories mean you can eat more chicken without worrying about consuming too many calories. However, on the other hand, cuts like thigh, drumstick, and wings have more calories, which makes them better for people wanting to build muscle or gain weight.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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