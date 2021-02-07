This Valentine's Day pamper your loved ones with delicious Tiramisu cups: Recipe
- The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. However, it is not just February 14 that is celebrated as the day of love, couples nowadays start the celebrations a week before by pampering their special someone with gifts and notes. There is nothing better than giving a personalised gift or preparing their favourite meals.
Everybody can buy chocolates and flowers, but to make this Rose Day special for your loved ones, you can make a special dessert and satiate their sweet tooth. Making desserts at home is not that difficult and it adds a personal touch, making the meal all the more special.
Today, we are going to share with you the recipe of delicious Tiramisu, that you will enjoy making. These are made in cups, so you need not worry about cutlery or getting a knife, just sit back and enjoy your labour of love. Without further delay, let’s dive into the recipe:
Tiramisu Cups:
Ingredients (For three cups):
3 egg yolks
1/2 cup sugar
1 tbsp whole milk
8 oz mascarpone or cream cheese
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup espresso
9-10 piece ladyfinger biscuits
Method:
We will start by dipping the ladyfinger biscuits in the espresso mixture. Ladyfinger biscuits soak up a lot of liquid within 1 second, so make it a very quick dunk. You don’t want them overly saturated and soggy. Once done, keep them aside.
For the next step, in a medium-size bowl, add egg yolks, milk and the sugar. Place the egg yolks, sugar and milk in a double boiler or a metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water.
Stir this mixture frequently with a whisk for 6-7 minutes. Set it aside and let it cool. Add mascarpone or cream cheese to it and mix using an electric hand mixer. To this, slowly add the heavy whipping cream and the vanilla extract.
Mix all of them with a spatula until well combined. Now, for the final step, begin layering each cup. The first layer has to be the mascarpone mix and then ladyfinger biscuits. Repeat until the cup is full. Top with more cocoa powder and serve this delicious coffee-flavoured dessert.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake
- Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love
- This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe
- Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins
- Valentine’s week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season
- Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing and tangy with just the right amount of sour taste. Check its 5 ingredients recipe inside and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies
- If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we’d recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust. Check recipe inside with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding
- A dessert that is healthy is the only fantasy we swear by and if you too drool at the same thought, check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and whip up a perfect little healthy dessert that is easy to make anytime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious
- Looking for a new dessert recipe? These easy to bake cookies are what you need. The thin mint chocolate cookies make for the perfect evening snack with your tea.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like restaurant
- Just as a spoon of warm creamy mushroom soup will go in your mouth on a winter evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town, that is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup. Do try it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try making these Michelin star chef approved prawn potstickers at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later
- If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here’s a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta has a favourite three-ingredient DIY face mask, here are its benefits
- Esha Gupta recently posted about her favourite DIY (Do It Yourself) face mask that is made with turmeric, olive oil and honey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns
- Looking for a delicious holiday recipe? Try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns which are sure to leave you drooling for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox