Tiramisu with a tropical twist: Try this high-protein vegan tiramisu recipe using mangoes and coconut

The classic tiramisu, with its signature balance of bitter coffee notes and delicate sweetness, has long been a beloved Italian dessert. But come summer, when cravings shift towards lighter, fruit-forward flavours, it feels only natural to give this indulgent treat a seasonal twist. And with the king of fruits – mangoes – taking centre stage during this time, they find their way into just about everything. This tropical take on tiramisu leans into that summer mood, swapping in bright, juicy flavours that feel refreshing yet just as indulgent.

This tiramisu recipe is high in protein and vegan!(Instagram)

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Vinita Mungi, a food blogger known for crafting healthy, vegan, and high-protein recipes, has shared a refreshing spin on a classic tiramisu – a tropical-inspired dessert that brings together the sweetness of mango and the nutty richness of coconut in a wholesome, protein-packed treat.

In an Instagram video shared on April 27, the food blogger explains, “This is another version of my baked protein/oats recipe, and honestly, I love how versatile it is. I’m always experimenting, sometimes I add chickpeas, kala channa, or other beans for extra fibre instead of oats, and other times I go all in with just a protein powder base when I want that flavour to shine and pack in more protein. I’ve made sooo many versions of this recipe, but this tropical one is really special. Toasted coconut + fresh Alphonso mango = absolute heaven.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For base 2 cups vanilla plant protein

1 cup frozen or fresh mango (chopped)

1 cup frozen banana (chopped)

¼ cup water (more if needed)

1 tsp vanilla extract

⅓ cup monkfruit or stevia

¼ tsp salt

2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flaxseed powder + 6 tbsp water) For topping Plant-based yoghurt

Mango purée

Dessicated coconut Method Step 1: Make the base Add all the base ingredients to a blender.

Blend until completely smooth and lump-free. Step 2: Bake Pour the batter into a greased 9×13 inch baking tray.

Bake at 180°C for 40 to 60 minutes, until set.

Allow it to cool fully before layering. Step 3: Assemble Spread a layer of yoghurt (plant-based if preferred).

Add a smooth layer of fresh mango purée.

Finish with toasted coconut for a light crunch and nutty depth. Step 4: Toast the coconut Dry roast desiccated coconut on low heat.

Stir continuously until lightly golden.

Turn off immediately to prevent burning and let it cool. Optional notes Add a little oats to the base if you want more texture.

Chill before serving for a firmer, tiramisu-like finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For base 2 cups vanilla plant protein

1 cup frozen or fresh mango (chopped)

1 cup frozen banana (chopped)

¼ cup water (more if needed)

1 tsp vanilla extract

⅓ cup monkfruit or stevia

¼ tsp salt

2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flaxseed powder + 6 tbsp water) For topping Plant-based yoghurt

Mango purée

Dessicated coconut Method Step 1: Make the base Add all the base ingredients to a blender.

Blend until completely smooth and lump-free. Step 2: Bake Pour the batter into a greased 9×13 inch baking tray.

Bake at 180°C for 40 to 60 minutes, until set.

Allow it to cool fully before layering. Step 3: Assemble Spread a layer of yoghurt (plant-based if preferred).

Add a smooth layer of fresh mango purée.

Finish with toasted coconut for a light crunch and nutty depth. Step 4: Toast the coconut Dry roast desiccated coconut on low heat.

Stir continuously until lightly golden.

Turn off immediately to prevent burning and let it cool. Optional notes Add a little oats to the base if you want more texture.

Chill before serving for a firmer, tiramisu-like finish. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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