Too tired or sick to cook a proper meal? Try this 10-minute, high-protein, low-calorie Chinese tomato egg soup

Few meals are as comforting as a warm bowl of soup. Whether you're feeling under the weather, winding down after a long day or simply craving something light yet satisfying, a nourishing soup can tick all the right boxes. Even better when it's packed with vegetables, delivers a good dose of protein and comes together in just a few minutes, making it an easy, wholesome meal for any day of the week.

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a wholesome recipe for Chinese tomato egg soup that's packed with flavour while offering a protein boost. In an Instagram video shared on July 21, he walks viewers through the step-by-step method for preparing this comforting soup, which is both high in protein and low in calories.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (Serves 3) ½ tsp oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 spring onions, finely sliced (reserve some greens for garnish, if desired)

3 medium tomatoes (about 400 g), chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

700 ml water

1 tbsp cornflour (cornstarch)

2 tbsp water (to make the slurry)

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp white pepper

½ tsp salt, or to taste

½ tsp sesame oil

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped Method Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and spring onions, and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for six to seven minutes, stirring occasionally, until they soften and become saucy. Stir in the soy sauce and pour in the 700 ml water. Mix well, cover and bring to a boil, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornflour and two tablespoons of water to make a smooth slurry. Add it to the soup, stirring continuously until it begins to thicken slightly. Reduce the heat to low. Slowly pour in the beaten eggs in a thin stream while gently stirring the soup to create delicate egg ribbons. Season with the white pepper, salt and sesame oil. Stir in the chopped coriander leaves. Remove from the heat and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (Serves 3) ½ tsp oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 spring onions, finely sliced (reserve some greens for garnish, if desired)

3 medium tomatoes (about 400 g), chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

700 ml water

1 tbsp cornflour (cornstarch)

2 tbsp water (to make the slurry)

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp white pepper

½ tsp salt, or to taste

½ tsp sesame oil

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped Method Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and spring onions, and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for six to seven minutes, stirring occasionally, until they soften and become saucy. Stir in the soy sauce and pour in the 700 ml water. Mix well, cover and bring to a boil, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornflour and two tablespoons of water to make a smooth slurry. Add it to the soup, stirring continuously until it begins to thicken slightly. Reduce the heat to low. Slowly pour in the beaten eggs in a thin stream while gently stirring the soup to create delicate egg ribbons. Season with the white pepper, salt and sesame oil. Stir in the chopped coriander leaves. Remove from the heat and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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Tip: For a higher-protein version, replace one or two whole eggs with additional egg whites without significantly increasing the calorie count.

Approximate nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 130 kcal

Protein: 8 grams

Carbohydrates: 9 grams

Fat: 6 grams

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.