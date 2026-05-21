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Toss Up This Amazing Black Chana Chaat For A High Protein Summer Snack And Healthy Weight Loss Meal

High-protein black chana chaat combines kala chana, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a healthy summer snack with fresh texture and balanced flavour.

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:07 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Soft black chana tossed with onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, and roasted spices creates a colourful snack packed with fresh summer flavour. High-protein black chana chaat combines boiled kala chana, crunchy vegetables, herbs, and Indian spices to create a healthy Indian snack with earthy taste, balanced texture, and vibrant appearance.

Black Channa Chaat (Freepik)

Black chana chaat has been part of Indian street food culture for years because boiled chickpeas absorb spices easily while remaining hearty and flavourful. The recipe is commonly prepared by mixing cooked kala chana with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Fresh vegetables and tangy spices give the dish a lighter feel that works especially well during warmer months.

High-protein black chana chaat differs from regular chaat because it uses boiled chickpeas instead of fried ingredients like puri, sev, or potatoes. Regular chaat often becomes heavier due to deep-fried toppings, while black chana chaat remains fresher, more protein-rich, and higher in fibre.

Black chana has a thick and nutty taste that pairs perfectly with tangy summer spices. These dark chickpeas contain protein, fibre, iron, and complex carbohydrates that make the snack more balanced compared to fried street-style options. Fresh onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, green chillies, and lemon juice create brighter flavour while keeping the chaat colourful and refreshing during hot weather. The mix of tangy spices and crunchy vegetables also gives the dish a lively street-food-style taste without relying on heavy sauces or deep-fried toppings.

Feature

Black Chana Chaat

Regular Chaat

Main Ingredient

Black chana

Potato, sev, or puri

Texture

Soft with light crunch

Crispy and layered

Taste Profile

Tangy, earthy, and spicy

Tangy and rich

Protein Content

Higher

Lower

Fibre Content

Higher

Moderate

Cooking Method

Boiled and mixed

Often fried

Calories

Lower

Higher

Main Highlight

Protein-rich healthy snack

Street-style snack

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Moderate

Meal Style

Healthy snack or salad

Evening snack

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3 bowls

Calories: 180 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and fresh

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Tangy Black Chana Chaat with Fresh Herbs and Crunchy Vegetables

This high-protein black chana chaat combines boiled kala chana, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and Indian spices to create a refreshing summer snack. Lemon juice and chaat masala enhance freshness.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boiled black chana
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
  • Salt as needed
  • Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Add boiled black chana into a large mixing bowl. Properly cooked kala chana should remain soft while holding its shape.
  2. Add onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
  3. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the mixture. Toss gently so the spices spread evenly.
  4. Add lemon juice and mix carefully. The lemon improves freshness and balances the earthy flavour of black chana.
  5. Garnish with pomegranate seeds if preferred, and serve immediately while slightly chilled and fresh.

Tips to Make Black Chana Chaat More Nutritious and Fresh

Add Cucumber for Better Hydration

Cucumber improves crunch and makes the chaat more refreshing during summer. It also balances the spices.

Use Sprouted Black Chana Instead of Plain Boiled Chana

Sprouted kala chana develops a slightly fresher flavour and firmer texture. It also improves the nutritional balance.

Add Mint Chutney Lightly

A small amount of mint chutney improves freshness without making the chaat heavy. It also pairs with lemon and spices.

Include Roasted Peanuts or Seeds

Roasted peanuts or pumpkin seeds add crunch and healthy fats. They also improve texture variation in the chaat.

Chill the Chana Before Mixing

Cold black chana creates a fresher texture and more refreshing flavour during hot weather. It also keeps the vegetables crisp longer.

Add Fresh Herbs at the End

Fresh coriander and mint taste brighter when added just before serving. They also improve aroma and colour.

Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Bottled Juice

Fresh lemon creates a sharp, tangy flavour and a cleaner taste. It also helps brighten the spices.

Nutritional Value of Black Chana Chaat

Black chana">Black chana chaat combines kala chana, vegetables, and Indian spices to create a balanced high-protein snack with fresh summer flavour.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

180 calories

Protein

11 g

Carbohydrates

22 g

Fat

4 g

Fibre

8 g

Iron

Moderate

FAQs

Is black chana chaat suitable for weight loss snacks?

Black chana chaat contains protein and fibre that help create balanced snack portions. Using fresh vegetables and minimal oil also keeps the recipe lighter.

Can canned chickpeas be used instead of black chana?

Regular chickpeas can also be used, though the flavour and texture may become milder. Black chana gives an earthier taste and firmer bite to the chaat.

Which vegetables pair best with black chana chaat?

Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, and capsicum pair especially well with kala chana. These vegetables improve crunch, freshness, and colour.

 
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