Toss Up This Amazing Black Chana Chaat For A High Protein Summer Snack And Healthy Weight Loss Meal
High-protein black chana chaat combines kala chana, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a healthy summer snack with fresh texture and balanced flavour.
Soft black chana tossed with onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, and roasted spices creates a colourful snack packed with fresh summer flavour. High-protein black chana chaat combines boiled kala chana, crunchy vegetables, herbs, and Indian spices to create a healthy Indian snack with earthy taste, balanced texture, and vibrant appearance.
Black chana chaat has been part of Indian street food culture for years because boiled chickpeas absorb spices easily while remaining hearty and flavourful. The recipe is commonly prepared by mixing cooked kala chana with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Fresh vegetables and tangy spices give the dish a lighter feel that works especially well during warmer months.
High-protein black chana chaat differs from regular chaat because it uses boiled chickpeas instead of fried ingredients like puri, sev, or potatoes. Regular chaat often becomes heavier due to deep-fried toppings, while black chana chaat remains fresher, more protein-rich, and higher in fibre.
Black chana has a thick and nutty taste that pairs perfectly with tangy summer spices. These dark chickpeas contain protein, fibre, iron, and complex carbohydrates that make the snack more balanced compared to fried street-style options. Fresh onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, green chillies, and lemon juice create brighter flavour while keeping the chaat colourful and refreshing during hot weather. The mix of tangy spices and crunchy vegetables also gives the dish a lively street-food-style taste without relying on heavy sauces or deep-fried toppings.
Its tangy spices, soft chickpeas, and crunchy vegetables make it suitable for evening snacks, lunch bowls, or quick party appetizers. The combination of kala chana, fresh herbs, and street-style masala creates a healthy summer chaat that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.
Difference Between Black Chana Chaat and Regular Chaat{{/usCountry}}
Its tangy spices, soft chickpeas, and crunchy vegetables make it suitable for evening snacks, lunch bowls, or quick party appetizers. The combination of kala chana, fresh herbs, and street-style masala creates a healthy summer chaat that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.
Difference Between Black Chana Chaat and Regular Chaat{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Black Chana Chaat
Regular Chaat
Main Ingredient
Black chana
Potato, sev, or puri
Texture
Soft with light crunch
Crispy and layered
Taste Profile
Tangy, earthy, and spicy
Tangy and rich
Protein Content
Higher
Lower
Fibre Content
Higher
Moderate
Cooking Method
Boiled and mixed
Often fried
Calories
Lower
Higher
Main Highlight
Protein-rich healthy snack
Street-style snack
Summer Suitability
Highly suitable
Moderate
Meal Style
Healthy snack or salad
Evening snack
Quick Summer Chaat Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
Quick Summer Chaat Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 3 bowls
Calories: 180 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and fresh
Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich
Difficulty: Easy
Tangy Black Chana Chaat with Fresh Herbs and Crunchy Vegetables
This high-protein black chana chaat combines boiled kala chana, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and Indian spices to create a refreshing summer snack. Lemon juice and chaat masala enhance freshness.
Ingredients
- 1 cup boiled black chana
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
- Salt as needed
- Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Add boiled black chana into a large mixing bowl. Properly cooked kala chana should remain soft while holding its shape.
- Add onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
- Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the mixture. Toss gently so the spices spread evenly.
- Add lemon juice and mix carefully. The lemon improves freshness and balances the earthy flavour of black chana.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds if preferred, and serve immediately while slightly chilled and fresh.
Tips to Make Black Chana Chaat More Nutritious and Fresh
Add Cucumber for Better Hydration
Cucumber improves crunch and makes the chaat more refreshing during summer. It also balances the spices.
Use Sprouted Black Chana Instead of Plain Boiled Chana
Sprouted kala chana develops a slightly fresher flavour and firmer texture. It also improves the nutritional balance.
Add Mint Chutney Lightly
A small amount of mint chutney improves freshness without making the chaat heavy. It also pairs with lemon and spices.
Include Roasted Peanuts or Seeds
Roasted peanuts or pumpkin seeds add crunch and healthy fats. They also improve texture variation in the chaat.
Chill the Chana Before Mixing
Cold black chana creates a fresher texture and more refreshing flavour during hot weather. It also keeps the vegetables crisp longer.
Add Fresh Herbs at the End
Fresh coriander and mint taste brighter when added just before serving. They also improve aroma and colour.
Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Bottled Juice
Fresh lemon creates a sharp, tangy flavour and a cleaner taste. It also helps brighten the spices.
Nutritional Value of Black Chana Chaat
Black chana">Black chana chaat combines kala chana, vegetables, and Indian spices to create a balanced high-protein snack with fresh summer flavour.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
180 calories
Protein
11 g
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fat
4 g
Fibre
8 g
Iron
Moderate
FAQs
Is black chana chaat suitable for weight loss snacks?
Black chana chaat contains protein and fibre that help create balanced snack portions. Using fresh vegetables and minimal oil also keeps the recipe lighter.
Can canned chickpeas be used instead of black chana?
Regular chickpeas can also be used, though the flavour and texture may become milder. Black chana gives an earthier taste and firmer bite to the chaat.
Which vegetables pair best with black chana chaat?
Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, and capsicum pair especially well with kala chana. These vegetables improve crunch, freshness, and colour.
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