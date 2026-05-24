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Try These Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney, A Protein-rich, Weight Loss Friendly Breakfast Recipe For Summer

Crispy lentil pancakes combine protein-rich lentils, fresh spices, and coconut chutney for a wholesome, balanced breakfast.

Published on: May 24, 2026 12:57 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Crispy lentil pancakes with coconut chutney are inspired by South Indian lentil-based recipes that use ground dals to create savoury pancakes with crisp edges and soft centres. Served alongside fresh coconut chutney, this breakfast offers a combination of texture and taste that feels light yet substantial for the start of the day.

Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney(Freepik)

Lentil pancake high-protein breakfast recipes are popular because they provide a balanced combination of protein, fibre, and simple ingredients. Their lighter texture and minimal oil preparation make them suitable for summer mornings. The pancakes cook quickly, pair well with cooling chutneys, and fit comfortably into high-protein weight loss meal plans designed for busy schedules and active lifestyles.

Lentils contribute protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals, while coconut adds texture and flavour to the chutney. Ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, and coriander improve aroma and freshness. Together, these ingredients create a breakfast that combines protein-rich lentils with vegetables and herbs, making it suitable for summer-friendly meal routines and balanced eating habits.

Feature

Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney

Regular

Pancakes

Main Ingredient

Lentils (dal)

Refined flour

Taste Profile

Savoury and mildly spiced

Sweet and mild

Texture

Crispy outside, soft inside

Soft and fluffy

Protein Content

Higher

Lower

Fibre Content

Higher

Lower

Colour

Golden yellow

Light golden

Serving Style

With chutney and spices

With syrup or spreads

Breakfast Value

Protein-rich meal

Mainly carbohydrate-based

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Moderate

Main Highlight

Savoury high-protein breakfast

Classic sweet breakfast

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4 pancakes

Calories: 190 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Savoury, crispy, and mildly spicy

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Golden Lentil Pancakes with Fresh Coconut Chutney

These crispy lentil pancakes combine soaked lentils, spices, and herbs to create a protein-rich breakfast. Paired with coconut chutney, they make a refreshing and balanced summer meal.

Ingredients

For the Pancakes

  • 1 cup yellow moong dal or mixed lentils
  • 1 green chilli
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • Salt as needed
  • Water as required
  • 1 teaspoon oil

For the Coconut Chutney

  • 1/2 cup fresh grated coconut
  • 1 tablespoon roasted chana dal
  • 1 green chilli
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • Salt as needed
  • Water as required

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Soak the lentils for 3–4 hours and drain completely.
  2. Blend lentils, ginger, green chilli, salt, and a little water into a smooth batter.
  3. Mix coriander leaves into the batter.
  4. Heat a non-stick pan and spread a ladle of batter into a round pancake.
  5. Drizzle a few drops of oil and cook until golden and crisp on both sides.
  6. Blend all chutney ingredients until smooth.
  7. Serve the hot lentil pancakes with fresh coconut chutney.

Simple Ways to Make Lentil Pancakes More Nutritious

Add Grated Vegetables to the Batter

Carrots, beetroot, and zucchini add colour, texture, and extra nutrients while keeping the pancakes soft.

Mix Different Lentils

Combining moong dal, masoor dal, and chana dal improves protein variety and creates a richer flavour.

Include Fresh Spinach

Finely chopped spinach increases iron content and adds vibrant green flecks to the pancakes.

Add Sprouted Lentils

Sprouted lentils create a lighter batter and improve the nutritional profile of the recipe.

Sprinkle Flaxseed Powder

Flaxseed powder adds fibre and healthy fats without changing the taste significantly.

Serve with Mint Coconut Chutney

Fresh mint creates a cooler flavour profile that works especially well during summer mornings.

Pair with Fresh Cucumber Salad

A simple cucumber salad adds crunch and freshness alongside the crispy pancakes.

Nutritional Value of Lentil Pancakes with Coconut Chutney

Lentil pancakes with coconut chutney">Lentil pancakes with coconut chutney combine protein-rich lentils, fresh herbs, and coconut to create a balanced breakfast with wholesome nutrition. The combination provides protein, fibre, and essential nutrients while keeping the meal suitable for everyday breakfast routines.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

190 calories

Protein

11 g

Carbohydrates

24 g

Fat

6 g

Fibre

5 g

Iron

Moderate

FAQs

Which lentils work best for lentil pancakes?

Yellow moong dal, masoor dal, chana dal, or a combination of lentils work very well for this recipe.

Are lentil pancakes suitable for weight loss meal plans?

Lentil pancakes contain protein and fibre that help create a balanced breakfast option. Using minimal oil keeps the recipe lighter.

Can the batter be prepared in advance?

Yes, the batter can be refrigerated for up to one day. Stir well before cooking.

 
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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Try These Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney, A Protein-rich, Weight Loss Friendly Breakfast Recipe For Summer
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