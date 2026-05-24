Try These Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney, A Protein-rich, Weight Loss Friendly Breakfast Recipe For Summer

Crispy lentil pancakes with coconut chutney are inspired by South Indian lentil-based recipes that use ground dals to create savoury pancakes with crisp edges and soft centres. Served alongside fresh coconut chutney, this breakfast offers a combination of texture and taste that feels light yet substantial for the start of the day.

Crispy Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney(Freepik)

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Lentil pancake high-protein breakfast recipes are popular because they provide a balanced combination of protein, fibre, and simple ingredients. Their lighter texture and minimal oil preparation make them suitable for summer mornings. The pancakes cook quickly, pair well with cooling chutneys, and fit comfortably into high-protein weight loss meal plans designed for busy schedules and active lifestyles.

Lentils contribute protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals, while coconut adds texture and flavour to the chutney. Ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, and coriander improve aroma and freshness. Together, these ingredients create a breakfast that combines protein-rich lentils with vegetables and herbs, making it suitable for summer-friendly meal routines and balanced eating habits.

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{{^usCountry}} Crispy lentil pancakes with coconut chutney differ from regular pancakes because they are made from lentils instead of refined flour. Regular pancakes often have a softer, sweeter profile, while lentil pancakes develop a savoury flavour, crisp surface, and higher protein content. Their golden colour, slightly coarse texture, and fresh chutney accompaniment create a breakfast that feels vibrant, nutritious, and ideal for warm-weather mornings. Difference Between Lentil Pancakes and Regular Pancakes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crispy lentil pancakes with coconut chutney differ from regular pancakes because they are made from lentils instead of refined flour. Regular pancakes often have a softer, sweeter profile, while lentil pancakes develop a savoury flavour, crisp surface, and higher protein content. Their golden colour, slightly coarse texture, and fresh chutney accompaniment create a breakfast that feels vibrant, nutritious, and ideal for warm-weather mornings. Difference Between Lentil Pancakes and Regular Pancakes {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Lentil Pancakes With Coconut Chutney Regular Pancakes Main Ingredient Lentils (dal) Refined flour Taste Profile Savoury and mildly spiced Sweet and mild Texture Crispy outside, soft inside Soft and fluffy Protein Content Higher Lower Fibre Content Higher Lower Colour Golden yellow Light golden Serving Style With chutney and spices With syrup or spreads Breakfast Value Protein-rich meal Mainly carbohydrate-based Summer Suitability Highly suitable Moderate Main Highlight Savoury high-protein breakfast Classic sweet breakfast View All

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{{#usCountry}} Quick Breakfast Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4 pancakes

Calories: 190 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Savoury, crispy, and mildly spicy

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Golden Lentil Pancakes with Fresh Coconut Chutney

These crispy lentil pancakes combine soaked lentils, spices, and herbs to create a protein-rich breakfast. Paired with coconut chutney, they make a refreshing and balanced summer meal.

Ingredients

For the Pancakes

1 cup yellow moong dal or mixed lentils

1 green chilli

1 teaspoon ginger

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

Salt as needed

Water as required

1 teaspoon oil

For the Coconut Chutney

1/2 cup fresh grated coconut

1 tablespoon roasted chana dal

1 green chilli

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

Salt as needed

Water as required

Step-by-Step Instructions

Soak the lentils for 3–4 hours and drain completely. Blend lentils, ginger, green chilli, salt, and a little water into a smooth batter. Mix coriander leaves into the batter. Heat a non-stick pan and spread a ladle of batter into a round pancake. Drizzle a few drops of oil and cook until golden and crisp on both sides. Blend all chutney ingredients until smooth. Serve the hot lentil pancakes with fresh coconut chutney.

Simple Ways to Make Lentil Pancakes More Nutritious

Add Grated Vegetables to the Batter

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Carrots, beetroot, and zucchini add colour, texture, and extra nutrients while keeping the pancakes soft.

Mix Different Lentils

Combining moong dal, masoor dal, and chana dal improves protein variety and creates a richer flavour.

Include Fresh Spinach

Finely chopped spinach increases iron content and adds vibrant green flecks to the pancakes.

Add Sprouted Lentils

Sprouted lentils create a lighter batter and improve the nutritional profile of the recipe.

Sprinkle Flaxseed Powder

Flaxseed powder adds fibre and healthy fats without changing the taste significantly.

Serve with Mint Coconut Chutney

Fresh mint creates a cooler flavour profile that works especially well during summer mornings.

Pair with Fresh Cucumber Salad

A simple cucumber salad adds crunch and freshness alongside the crispy pancakes.

Nutritional Value of Lentil Pancakes with Coconut Chutney

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Lentil pancakes with coconut chutney">Lentil pancakes with coconut chutney combine protein-rich lentils, fresh herbs, and coconut to create a balanced breakfast with wholesome nutrition. The combination provides protein, fibre, and essential nutrients while keeping the meal suitable for everyday breakfast routines.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 190 calories Protein 11 g Carbohydrates 24 g Fat 6 g Fibre 5 g Iron Moderate View All

FAQs

Which lentils work best for lentil pancakes?

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Yellow moong dal, masoor dal, chana dal, or a combination of lentils work very well for this recipe.

Are lentil pancakes suitable for weight loss meal plans?

Lentil pancakes contain protein and fibre that help create a balanced breakfast option. Using minimal oil keeps the recipe lighter.

Can the batter be prepared in advance?

Yes, the batter can be refrigerated for up to one day. Stir well before cooking.

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