Try These Easy Intermittent Fasting Meal Recipes With Protein, Fibre And Wholesome Ingredients For A Healthy Diet

Intermittent fasting focuses on when meals are eaten rather than following a fixed list of foods. Common approaches divide the day into fasting and eating periods, making the nutritional quality of meals during the eating window especially important. Intermittent fasting-friendly meal recipes often combine lean protein, fibre-rich vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and healthy fats to provide balanced nutrition and support energy levels throughout the day.

Intermittent Fasting Meal Recipes (Freepik)

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An intermittent fasting-friendly meal should ideally provide a practical balance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and unsaturated fats. Recipes such as grilled chicken with quinoa, paneer vegetable bowls, lentil soups, millet khichdi, eggs with vegetables, and Yoghurt-based meals can work well during an eating window. During the monsoon, freshly prepared soups, dal-based meals, cooked vegetables, and one-pot grain recipes can add variety while keeping meals simple and nourishing.

Research suggests that certain intermittent fasting patterns may support weight management and improve some markers of metabolic health, including insulin sensitivity, blood glucose, blood pressure, and blood lipids in some individuals. However, results can vary depending on the fasting schedule, overall calorie intake, food choices, activity levels, and individual health. Protein-rich meals are particularly useful during eating periods because adequate protein supports muscle maintenance and recovery, while fibre-rich foods can help manage appetite and support digestive health.

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{{^usCountry}} Intermittent fasting is also being studied for its effects on cellular processes such as autophagy, inflammation, cardiovascular health, and brain function, but many long-term benefits in humans remain under investigation. Choosing colourful vegetables, whole grains, quality protein sources, fruits, nuts, and seeds during eating periods helps create nutritionally balanced meals with plenty of flavour and texture. Anyone who is pregnant, has a history of eating disorders, takes glucose-lowering medication, or has certain medical conditions should seek professional medical guidance before starting intermittent fasting. 5 Intermittent Fasting-Friendly Meal Recipes for a Balanced Eating Window Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Intermittent fasting is also being studied for its effects on cellular processes such as autophagy, inflammation, cardiovascular health, and brain function, but many long-term benefits in humans remain under investigation. Choosing colourful vegetables, whole grains, quality protein sources, fruits, nuts, and seeds during eating periods helps create nutritionally balanced meals with plenty of flavour and texture. Anyone who is pregnant, has a history of eating disorders, takes glucose-lowering medication, or has certain medical conditions should seek professional medical guidance before starting intermittent fasting. 5 Intermittent Fasting-Friendly Meal Recipes for a Balanced Eating Window Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl {{/usCountry}}

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Grilled chicken quinoa bowl combines lean protein, complex carbohydrates, and dietary fibre in one balanced meal. Chicken supports muscle maintenance and recovery, while quinoa provides fibre, magnesium, and additional protein. The combination makes a practical choice for the first or main meal during an intermittent fasting eating window.

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Best Time: Main meal during the eating window

Ingredients

200 g chicken breast

1 cup cooked quinoa

½ cup cucumber, chopped

½ cup tomatoes, chopped

½ cup carrots, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander

Instructions

Season the chicken breast with salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. Grill the chicken until thoroughly cooked and allow the meat to rest before slicing. Add cooked quinoa to a serving bowl. Arrange cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots over the quinoa. Add the sliced grilled chicken and drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Garnish grilled chicken quinoa bowl with fresh coriander before serving.

Paneer and Vegetable Millet Bowl

Paneer and vegetable millet bowl provides vegetarian protein, calcium, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. Paneer contributes protein for muscle maintenance, while millet and vegetables provide fibre and essential micronutrients. The combination can help create a substantial meal during the eating period.

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Best Time: Lunch or early dinner

Ingredients

150 g paneer, cubed

1 cup cooked foxtail millet

½ cup carrots

½ cup green beans

½ cup green peas

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

Lemon juice

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a pan and lightly cook the paneer cubes. Add carrots, beans, and green peas and sauté until cooked. Season the mixture with cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Add cooked foxtail millet and gently combine all the ingredients. Finish paneer and vegetable millet bowl with fresh lemon juice before serving.

Moong Dal Vegetable Soup

Moong dal vegetable Soup combines plant-based protein from lentils with fibre and micronutrients from vegetables. The soft texture makes the meal easy to eat after a fasting period, while protein and fibre contribute to balanced nutrition and help manage appetite during the eating window.

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Best Time: First meal after fasting

Ingredients

½ cup yellow moong dal

1 carrot, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

½ cup spinach

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ghee

Salt to taste

3 cups water

Instructions

Wash the moong dal thoroughly. Add moong dal, carrots, tomatoes, turmeric, and water to a pressure cooker. Cook until the dal and vegetables become soft. Heat ghee separately and add cumin seeds and grated ginger. Add the tempering to the cooked soup and mix thoroughly. Stir in spinach and cook briefly before serving Moong Dal Vegetable Soup.

Egg and Avocado Whole-Grain Bowl

Egg and avocado whole-grain bowl provides complete protein from eggs, unsaturated fats from avocado, and complex carbohydrates from whole grains. Protein and dietary fats contribute to satiety, while whole grains provide fibre and steady energy as part of a balanced eating window.

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Best Time: First meal or lunch

Ingredients

4 boiled eggs

1 avocado, sliced

1 cup cooked brown rice or quinoa

½ cup cucumber

½ cup tomatoes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Black pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions

Cook the chosen whole grain according to the packet instructions. Peel and slice the boiled eggs. Add the cooked grains to serving bowls. Arrange eggs, avocado, cucumber, and tomatoes on top. Season with black pepper, salt, and fresh lemon juice. Serve egg and avocado whole-grain bowl immediately after preparation.

Greek Yoghurt Chia Fruit Bowl

Greek yoghurt chia fruit bowl combines protein-rich yoghurt with fibre from chia seeds and essential vitamins from fresh fruit. Chia seeds absorb liquid and form a gel-like texture, while Greek yoghurt adds protein, making the bowl a convenient option for ending an eating window or enjoying a smaller meal.

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Soaking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Best Time: Smaller meal or final meal of eating window

Ingredients

1 cup plain Greek Yoghurt

2 tablespoons chia seeds

½ cup berries

1 small apple, chopped

1 tablespoon almonds, chopped

1 tablespoon walnuts, chopped

Cinnamon to taste

Instructions

Mix Greek Yoghurt with chia seeds in a bowl. Allow the mixture to rest for approximately 20 minutes. Add chopped apple and fresh berries. Sprinkle chopped almonds and walnuts over the yoghurt. Add a small amount of cinnamon before serving Greek Yoghurt Chia Fruit Bowl.

FAQs

What is the best meal to eat after intermittent fasting?

Moong dal vegetable soup or grilled chicken quinoa bowl can provide protein, complex carbohydrates, and fibre after fasting. individual meal choices should depend on nutritional requirements and dietary preferences.

Are high-protein meals good for intermittent fasting?

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High-protein meals such as Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl and Paneer and Vegetable Millet Bowl can support muscle maintenance and help manage appetite during the eating window.

Can intermittent fasting-friendly meals include carbohydrates?

Intermittent fasting-friendly meals can include complex carbohydrates from quinoa, millet, brown rice, vegetables, and whole grains as part of a nutritionally balanced eating plan.