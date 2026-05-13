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Try This Crispy Instant Oats Dosa For A Light Gluten Free Breakfast With Fibre Rich Ingredients

Crispy instant oats dosa combines oats, spices, and vegetables to create a gluten-free breakfast with balanced nutrition and quick preparation.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 12:51 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A crispy dosa made without fermentation can completely change busy morning cooking routines. Instant oats dosa combines powdered oats, rice flour, curd, and spices to create a light and crunchy breakfast that cooks quickly while maintaining balanced flavour and texture.

Crispy Instant Oats Dosa(Freepik)

This dosa takes inspiration from South Indian instant breakfast recipes where batter preparation is simplified for faster cooking. Unlike classic dosa batter that requires soaking and fermentation, oats dosa is prepared by mixing oats flour with curd, vegetables, and water. The result is a thin batter that spreads easily and turns crisp on a hot pan.

Oats dosa differs from instant regular dosa because it has a slightly nuttier flavour and higher fibre content due to the oats. Compared to regular instant dosa made with rice flour and semolina, oats dosa develops a crispier texture with a more balanced and hearty bite. Instant regular dosa usually feels lighter and smoother, while oats dosa creates golden crunchy edges with a soft centre after cooking.

Feature

Instant Oats Dosa

Instant Regular Dosa

Main Ingredient

Oats flour

Rice flour and semolina

Texture

Crispy and light

Thin and slightly soft

Taste Profile

Mild and nutty

Mild and tangy

Cooking Time

Quick

Quick

Fermentation Needed

No

No

Protein Content

Moderate

Lower

Fibre Content

High

Moderate

Best For

Fibre-rich breakfast meals

Quick everyday breakfasts

Colour After Cooking

Golden brown

Light golden

Summer Suitability

Suitable

Suitable

Digestibility

Balanced and light

Light

Main Nutritional Highlight

Fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates

Quick energy source

Texture Highlight

Crisp edges with soft centre

Thin and smooth texture

Common Serving Style

Chutney and curd

Chutney and sambar

Quick Breakfast Preparation Guide

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3 dosas

Calories: 180 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mild, savoury, and lightly nutty

Nutrition: Fibre-rich and gluten-free

Difficulty: Easy

Crispy Oats Dosa with Light Batter and Golden Crunch

This instant oats dosa combines oats flour, curd, spices, and vegetables to create a crispy breakfast with balanced texture. The dosa cooks quickly without fermentation and develops crunchy edges with a soft centre.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats powder
  • 1/4 cup rice flour
  • 1/4 cup curd
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • Salt as needed
  • Water as required
  • 1 teaspoon oil for cooking

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Grind oats into a fine powder and transfer it into a mixing bowl. Add rice flour, curd, salt, and enough water to create a thin batter.
  2. Add chopped onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, and cumin seeds into the batter. Mix properly so the vegetables spread evenly throughout the mixture.
  3. Heat a dosa pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour the batter in circular motion to create a thin dosa layer with small gaps for crispiness.
  4. Cook on medium heat until the edges turn golden brown and crispy. Drizzle a small amount of oil around the sides for better texture.
  5. Flip carefully if needed and cook briefly on the other side. Serve hot with coconut chutney, curd dip, or tomato chutney for breakfast.

Nutritional Value of Instant Oats Dosa

According to USDA, instant oats dosa combines oats, curd, and vegetables to create a fibre-rich breakfast with balanced nutrition. Oats provide slow-digesting carbohydrates, while curd and vegetables improve texture and nutritional value.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

180 calories

Protein

6 g

Carbohydrates

28 g

Fat

4 g

Fibre

5 g

Calcium

Moderate

FAQs

Is oats dosa good for blood sugar conscious meal plans?

Oats dosa contains fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates that help maintain balanced energy levels. Its low glycemic ingredients make it suitable for controlled breakfast options.

Can instant oats dosa be made without curd?

The dosa batter can also be prepared with water or plant-based curd alternatives. The texture may become slightly less soft compared to the curd-based version.

Which oats work best for instant oats dosa?

Rolled oats and quick oats both work well after grinding into powder. Finely ground oats help create smoother batter and crispier dosa texture.

 
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