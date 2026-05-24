Try this delicious high-protein, low-carb cucumber and egg boat recipe that packs 40g protein for 500 calories

Protein is the building block for your health. If you want to build muscle, have a toned, lean body, lose weight, or even become healthier and stronger, you need protein in your diet. Of course, it should be complemented with fibre, carbs, and healthy fats.

This recipe gives you a high-protein, low-carb, delicious meal in 20 minutes. (Pria Pawar)

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If finding easy-to-make dishes that have all these nutrients becomes tough, worry not, we have the perfect recipe for you: cucumber boats. On May 22, Pria Pawar, a chef-turned-creator, shared the recipe for this easy dish. You will get a high-protein, low-carb, delicious meal in 20 minutes.

Cucumber boats recipe

Sharing the recipe, Pria wrote, “It’s the perfect lunch when you want something filling, creamy, fresh, and actually delicious. Trust the process…the chopping board chaos always works itself out. Your meal prep era starts with these cucumber boats.”

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{{^usCountry}} The dish comes together in minutes and packs about 35g to 40g of protein for roughly 500 calories. Here's how to make these high-protein, low-carb cucumber boats: Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dish comes together in minutes and packs about 35g to 40g of protein for roughly 500 calories. Here's how to make these high-protein, low-carb cucumber boats: Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three eggs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three eggs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ avocado {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ avocado {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ cup high-protein yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ cup high-protein yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One small onion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One small onion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three small gherkins (you can swap jalapeños here) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three small gherkins (you can swap jalapeños here) {{/usCountry}}

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Two cucumbers

Dill

Sriracha

Salt to taste

Pepper

Everything bagel seasoning

Method

Step 1: Take three eggs, half an avocado, an onion, one spoon of high-protein Greek yoghurt, one spoon of mustard, a few sprigs of dill, three gherkins or jalapeños, salt and pepper to taste, and a generous drizzle of sriracha, and chop everything together into a fine paste.

Step 2: Take two cucumbers and slit them from the middle.

Step 3: Take out the seeds from the cucumber to create a hollow shape.

Step 4: Fill the cucumbers with a generous amount of the high-protein egg mixture.

Step 5: Garnish with some sriracha, everything bagel seasoning, and dill. Your high-protein and low-carb cucumber boats are ready. Serve!

Why are eggs a great protein source?

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According to Harvard Health, egg protein is considered high-quality because it contains all nine essential amino acids. They are considered essential because your body can't synthesise them and must obtain them through your diet. It is also highly digestible. Moreover, apart from protein, eggs are also rich in vitamins, minerals, good fats, and various other lesser-known nutrients, such as vitamin B12, vitamin B2, vitamin A, vitamin B5, and selenium.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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