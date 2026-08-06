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Try this delicious veg burnt-garlic noodle soup by Sanjyot Keer for a comforting dish in the monsoon: See preparation

Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 09:05:19 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Sanjyot Keer's noodle soup recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@YourFoodLab/YouTube)
Sanjyot Keer's noodle soup recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@YourFoodLab/YouTube)
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The rich flavour of a well-made burnt garlic noodle soup leaves us feeling warm inside on rainy days. Sanjyot Keer shares the recipe to make it at home.

The incessant rain outside has likely put a damper on many of your plans to go out for a meal, but the monsoon cravings are hard to ignore. The only solution is to prepare something fancy at home, and Your Food Lab founder and popular internet chef, Sanjyot Keer, has just the recipe.

Also Read | Can't eat paneer because you're lactose intolerant? Check out this homemade tofu recipe for a plant-based protein source

On July 24, Sanjyot shared his instant one-pot veg burnt garlic noodle soup on YouTube. He described the dish, stating, “An easy, comforting meal in a bowl that's perfect for the monsoon. Loaded with veggies, mushrooms, paneer, and noodles in a flavourful burnt garlic broth, it’s wholesome, comforting, and comes together in no time.”

The recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves four to five. The detailed steps are as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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