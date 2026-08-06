Try this delicious veg burnt-garlic noodle soup by Sanjyot Keer for a comforting dish in the monsoon: See preparation

The incessant rain outside has likely put a damper on many of your plans to go out for a meal, but the monsoon cravings are hard to ignore. The only solution is to prepare something fancy at home, and Your Food Lab founder and popular internet chef, Sanjyot Keer, has just the recipe.

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On July 24, Sanjyot shared his instant one-pot veg burnt garlic noodle soup on YouTube. He described the dish, stating, “An easy, comforting meal in a bowl that's perfect for the monsoon. Loaded with veggies, mushrooms, paneer, and noodles in a flavourful burnt garlic broth, it’s wholesome, comforting, and comes together in no time.”

The recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves four to five. The detailed steps are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for veg burnt garlic noodle soup Carrot - 1 medium-sized

French beans - 8–10

Spring onion - 2–3

Shimeji mushroom - 125 grams

Birds eye chilli - 4–5

Paneer - 150 grams

Garlic - 70 grams

Oil - 1–2 tbsp

Hot water - 1.5 litres

Stock cube - 1

Light soy sauce - 2 tsp

Vinegar - 1/2 tsp

White pepper powder - a large pinch

Sugar - a pinch

Salt - a large pinch

Noodles - 100 grams

Salt - if required

Cornflour - 2 tbsp

Water - 4–5 tbsp

Spring onion greens - chopped For garnish Spring onion greens - as required

Chilli oil - as required Method of preparation Slice the carrot into thin planks, then cut into thin matchsticks (juliennes). Trim the ends of the French beans and slice them diagonally into thin pieces. Chop the white stems of the spring onions finely. Cut part of the green tops into 2-inch lengths (for the soup) and chop the rest finely (for garnish). Trim the base of the shimeji mushrooms so the individual pieces separate cleanly. Slit the bird's eye chillies. If you prefer less heat, use one or two regular green chillies instead. Slice the paneer (or tofu) into thin, long strips. Chop the garlic finely using a chopper. Heat one to two tablespoons of oil in a wok or deep pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and cook, stirring continuously, until it turns a deep golden brown. Immediately add the spring onion whites and split chillies to stop the garlic from burning. Stir briefly for 10 to 15 seconds. Pour in 1.5 litres of hot water. Add the vegetable stock cube, light soy sauce, white vinegar, white pepper powder, sugar, and salt. Stir well and bring the broth to a rolling boil. Drop the julienned carrots, French beans, and 100 grams of noodles into the boiling broth. Cook on medium-high heat for three to four minutes until the noodles begin to soften but still hold a bite. Add the mushrooms and paneer/tofu strips. Continue simmering for another two to three minutes. Slowly pour in the cornstarch slurry while stirring continuously to give the broth a light, silky body without making it overly thick. Simmer for two to three minutes until all ingredients are fully cooked. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt or pepper if needed. Toss in the two-inch spring onion green strips and stir once. Turn off the heat. Ladle the hot noodle soup into serving bowls. Garnish with finely chopped spring onion greens and a drizzle of chilli oil if desired. Serve piping hot! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for veg burnt garlic noodle soup Carrot - 1 medium-sized

French beans - 8–10

Spring onion - 2–3

Shimeji mushroom - 125 grams

Birds eye chilli - 4–5

Paneer - 150 grams

Garlic - 70 grams

Oil - 1–2 tbsp

Hot water - 1.5 litres

Stock cube - 1

Light soy sauce - 2 tsp

Vinegar - 1/2 tsp

White pepper powder - a large pinch

Sugar - a pinch

Salt - a large pinch

Noodles - 100 grams

Salt - if required

Cornflour - 2 tbsp

Water - 4–5 tbsp

Spring onion greens - chopped For garnish Spring onion greens - as required

Chilli oil - as required Method of preparation Slice the carrot into thin planks, then cut into thin matchsticks (juliennes). Trim the ends of the French beans and slice them diagonally into thin pieces. Chop the white stems of the spring onions finely. Cut part of the green tops into 2-inch lengths (for the soup) and chop the rest finely (for garnish). Trim the base of the shimeji mushrooms so the individual pieces separate cleanly. Slit the bird's eye chillies. If you prefer less heat, use one or two regular green chillies instead. Slice the paneer (or tofu) into thin, long strips. Chop the garlic finely using a chopper. Heat one to two tablespoons of oil in a wok or deep pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and cook, stirring continuously, until it turns a deep golden brown. Immediately add the spring onion whites and split chillies to stop the garlic from burning. Stir briefly for 10 to 15 seconds. Pour in 1.5 litres of hot water. Add the vegetable stock cube, light soy sauce, white vinegar, white pepper powder, sugar, and salt. Stir well and bring the broth to a rolling boil. Drop the julienned carrots, French beans, and 100 grams of noodles into the boiling broth. Cook on medium-high heat for three to four minutes until the noodles begin to soften but still hold a bite. Add the mushrooms and paneer/tofu strips. Continue simmering for another two to three minutes. Slowly pour in the cornstarch slurry while stirring continuously to give the broth a light, silky body without making it overly thick. Simmer for two to three minutes until all ingredients are fully cooked. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt or pepper if needed. Toss in the two-inch spring onion green strips and stir once. Turn off the heat. Ladle the hot noodle soup into serving bowls. Garnish with finely chopped spring onion greens and a drizzle of chilli oil if desired. Serve piping hot! {{/usCountry}}

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