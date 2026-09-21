Try this restaurant-style recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings that can be frozen and stored for later

Ever found yourself craving a plate of dumplings while sitting at home and wishing you had a stash waiting in the fridge? Instead of heading out or opening a food delivery app every time the craving strikes, why not make a batch in your free time and freeze it for later? That way, you can have restaurant-style dumplings ready to cook whenever you want. We found just the recipe to keep those cravings sorted.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings – a vegetarian restaurant-style snack to satisfy your cravings.

In an Instagram video shared on September 20, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “Restaurant-fancy dumplings without leaving your kitchen. Creamy, juicy and finished with that little hit of truffle oil that makes everyone think they’re dining at a fancy place. You can even batch and freeze these for whenever the craving hits.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 tablespoon butter (14g)

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped (18g)

1 medium onion, finely chopped (100g)

300g mushrooms, finely chopped

½ cup boiled sweet corn (80g), optional

½ cup cream cheese (120g)

1 tablespoon soy sauce (16g)

1 tablespoon chilli crisp (15g)

1 teaspoon truffle oil (5g)

20 to 24 dumpling wrappers or rice paper sheets

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Chilli oil, for serving Method Heat the butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and onion, and sauté until the onion turns soft and lightly golden. Add the chopped mushrooms and sweet corn, if using. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture and cook down completely. Add the cream cheese, soy sauce, chilli crisp, black pepper and a little salt. Stir well until everything is thoroughly combined. Turn off the heat and drizzle in the truffle oil. Mix well to distribute the truffle flavour throughout the filling. Transfer the filling to a bowl and allow it to cool completely before assembling the dumplings. Place a small spoonful of the cooled filling in the centre of each dumpling wrapper or rice paper sheet. Fold and seal the edges firmly. If you are not cooking the dumplings immediately, arrange them in a single layer and freeze until firm. Once frozen, transfer them to an airtight container or freezer-safe bag. When ready to cook, steam the dumplings until the wrappers are tender and the filling is heated through. Alternatively, pan-fry them until golden and crisp on the bottom, or air-fry until cooked and lightly crisp. Transfer the hot dumplings to a serving plate, drizzle with chilli oil and serve immediately. Approx nutrition (per serving of 6 dumplings) Calories: 330 kcal

Protein: 10g

Carbohydrate: 39g

Fat: 18g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 tablespoon butter (14g)

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped (18g)

1 medium onion, finely chopped (100g)

300g mushrooms, finely chopped

½ cup boiled sweet corn (80g), optional

½ cup cream cheese (120g)

1 tablespoon soy sauce (16g)

1 tablespoon chilli crisp (15g)

1 teaspoon truffle oil (5g)

20 to 24 dumpling wrappers or rice paper sheets

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Chilli oil, for serving Method Heat the butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and onion, and sauté until the onion turns soft and lightly golden. Add the chopped mushrooms and sweet corn, if using. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture and cook down completely. Add the cream cheese, soy sauce, chilli crisp, black pepper and a little salt. Stir well until everything is thoroughly combined. Turn off the heat and drizzle in the truffle oil. Mix well to distribute the truffle flavour throughout the filling. Transfer the filling to a bowl and allow it to cool completely before assembling the dumplings. Place a small spoonful of the cooled filling in the centre of each dumpling wrapper or rice paper sheet. Fold and seal the edges firmly. If you are not cooking the dumplings immediately, arrange them in a single layer and freeze until firm. Once frozen, transfer them to an airtight container or freezer-safe bag. When ready to cook, steam the dumplings until the wrappers are tender and the filling is heated through. Alternatively, pan-fry them until golden and crisp on the bottom, or air-fry until cooked and lightly crisp. Transfer the hot dumplings to a serving plate, drizzle with chilli oil and serve immediately. Approx nutrition (per serving of 6 dumplings) Calories: 330 kcal

Protein: 10g

Carbohydrate: 39g

Fat: 18g {{/usCountry}}

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