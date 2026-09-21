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Try this restaurant-style recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings that can be frozen and stored for later

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 19:10:57 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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If you're craving a quick, fuss-free vegetarian snack that you can whip up at home, this one's for you! Here's the step-by-step breakdown.

Ever found yourself craving a plate of dumplings while sitting at home and wishing you had a stash waiting in the fridge? Instead of heading out or opening a food delivery app every time the craving strikes, why not make a batch in your free time and freeze it for later? That way, you can have restaurant-style dumplings ready to cook whenever you want. We found just the recipe to keep those cravings sorted.

Also Read | A tropical twist to your weeknight dinner: Try this Sri Lankan-style coconut kheema, mushroom and spinach gravy

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings – a vegetarian restaurant-style snack to satisfy your cravings.

In an Instagram video shared on September 20, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “Restaurant-fancy dumplings without leaving your kitchen. Creamy, juicy and finished with that little hit of truffle oil that makes everyone think they’re dining at a fancy place. You can even batch and freeze these for whenever the craving hits.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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