Try this rich and delicious peanut butter tiramisu with baked protein oats that is also healthy: Step-by-step recipe

The soft, rich, and creamy texture of a tiramisu makes it one of the most addictive desserts. However, for those who are health-conscious, eating this delectable Italian delicacy comes at the cost of ruining their calorie intake and the loads of added sugar they will end up consuming.

A delicious and healthy take on the Italian classic dessert, Tiramisu.

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But if you are someone who doesn't want to give up their favourite dessert and is also open to giving it a healthy twist, we have a recipe just for you. On March 11, Vinita Mungi, a healthy plant-based and vegan recipe creator, shared the step-by-step process of making peanut butter tiramisu made with baked protein oats. Here's how to make it:

Peanut butter tiramisu baked oats

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{{^usCountry}} Vinita shared the recipe with the caption, “Rich, yummy, and super filling, the perfect way to satisfy those dessert cravings while still getting that protein in for the gains.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinita shared the recipe with the caption, “Rich, yummy, and super filling, the perfect way to satisfy those dessert cravings while still getting that protein in for the gains.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Brownie baked oats base: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Brownie baked oats base: {{/usCountry}}

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One-and-a-half cups of oat flour

One-and-a-half cups of chocolate or coffee plant protein powder

One-third cup monkfruit or stevia sweetener

Half a cup of regular cocoa powder

One cup of non-dairy milk or water

Half a cup of mashed banana, non-dairy yoghurt, or apple puree

One tsp vanilla extract

Two flax eggs (2 tbsp flaxseed powder + 6 tbsp water mixed)

One tsp espresso or coffee powder (optional)

Method

Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth mixture. Transfer it to a 9×13-inch baking tray, and generously drizzle crunchy or creamy peanut butter on top. You can choose an option that has no added sugar. Bake for 30 minutes at 175°C and let it cool completely. Spread non-dairy chocolate yoghurt over the top and finish with a layer of peanut butter. Slice and enjoy!

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Lastly, Vinita mentioned that she used unsweetened creamy peanut butter to offset the sweetness of the oat base and the yoghurt. However, she added, “You can use sweetened or any other nut butter of your choice. Hazelnut would be delicious.”

Why are monkfruit or stevia sweeteners better than sugar?

In cooking, monkfruit or stevia is often used as a sugar substitute. Both are calorie-free and sugar-free, making them a good option for people looking to lower their sugar and calorie intake. They even have a low glycemic impact, making it a great alternative for people with diabetes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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