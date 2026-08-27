Try this traditional Ghevar recipe for a delicious homemade sweet for the festive season: Step-by-step process

With the onset of festivities in July and August, Ghevar takes centre stage. While you might find a variety of options in the market, nothing can beat the taste that you try to achieve at home with this traditional recipe. Shared by Bharti Sanghi, Chef and director of Life Artisanal Food, this recipe will bring the flavour of Rajasthan to your home.

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Ingredients

1/3 cup ghee

6 pieces ice cubes

½ cup + ½ litre ice water

½ cup curd

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon gram flour

Ghee + oil for frying

For sugar syrup

1 ½ cups sugar

¾ cup water

3 pods cardamom pods

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

Take curd, ghee, ½ cup water and ice cubes in a blender and blend till creamy.

Now add in the flour and ½ of the water and blend again.

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{{^usCountry}} Add in gram flour and remaining water and blend till creamy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Add in gram flour and remaining water and blend till creamy. {{/usCountry}}

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The batter has to be very smooth and liquid.

Place the batter in the fridge till needed

Now make the syrup. Take sugar, water, cardamom and lemon juice in a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Simmer this till needed.

Now, take a small saucepan or a small pressure cooker. Add ghee and oil for frying.

Don’t fill it too much. Just fill the oil less than halfway in the pan. Heat the oil.

Now take the batter. Take a small ladleful of batter and pour it from a height. The ghee will foam up, and the batter will move to the side of the pan.

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Let it cook for a bit. Then pour one more ladleful of batter. Once it is cooked, add one more ladleful of batter.

Once the batter from the sides of the pan gets golden, stop adding more batter.

Now reduce the flame and cook till crispy and golden.

Drain the Ghevar from the ghee, and add to the syrup.

Soak for 1min on each side.

Remove to a plate.

Garnish with nuts, edible silver paper and rabri.

Traditional Ghevar recipe to try at home this festive season.

Tips to consider

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1. The batter has to be very smooth and liquid.

2. Add ice to cold water to make the batter.

3. Keep the batter in the fridge till needed. So the batter stays cold.

4. Use a small saucepan or any small pan for making the Ghevar. The size of the Ghevar depends on the size of the pan.

5. Use half ghee and half oil for frying the Ghevar.

6. The ghee and oil should be very hot when pouring the batter in.

7. Never fill the pan above half with oil or ghee. Because once you pour the batter in, the oil rises.

8. Pour a small amount of batter in each time

9. Cook the Ghevar on low to medium heat so it gets crispy and golden.

Finishing

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Serve the Ghevar with rabri, chopped and edible silver paper.