Originating from the tribal regions of India and Southeast Asia, bamboo chicken is an oil-free and nutritionally rich delectable dish which is literally made by stuffing chicken pieces in bamboo shoots and marinating them with a flavourful blend of spices and herbs. The bamboo acts as a natural cooking vessel, infusing the chicken with a unique earthy aroma while retaining its natural juices, imparting a distinct smokiness to the dish but also keeping the chicken incredibly tender and moist.

Ultimate guide to perfecting Bamboo Chicken at home (Novotel Vijayawada Varun)

The mouthwatering combination of flavours and textures that results, captivates the senses and so, we can't help but recommend a dinner of bamboo chicken for those seeking an exotic and delicious culinary experience to brush aside mid-week blues. Check out its recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

350 gm boneless chicken

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp coriander powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

A pinch of salt

1 lemon

5 gm ginger-garlic paste

5 ml oil

5 gm coriander leaves, chopped

5 gm green chilli, chopped

1 green bamboo stem, freshly cut

Method

Rinse chicken thoroughly and put it into a mixing bowl.

Add the turmeric powder, salt, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves, green chilli, lemon juice, oil and mix well.

Leave the marinade for 30 minutes to an hour.

Place firewood on the ground. Pour some petrol or kerosene oil on the wood.

Take a few papers, dry leaves or coconut fibers and put them on the wood for kindling. Start a fire.

Take the freshly cut green bamboo stems with one end closed with the node. Rinse the inner part of the bamboo thoroughly before use.

Fill 3/4th of the bamboo with the marinaded chicken and seal the top with balled-up banana leaves.

Place it on the fire and leave for 45 minutes.

Once done, hold the bamboo with a pincer, and remove the leafy plug from the bamboo cylinder.

Take a plate and turn the bamboo upside down over it. Serve the chicken hot.

(Recipe: Chef Alok Kumar Sahoo, Chef de cuisine)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

