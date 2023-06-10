Spices and seasonings have been a key part of Indian cuisine for centuries where the diverse range of flavours, textures and aromas that they bring to traditional Indian dishes have made them popular around the world. The flavour complexity of our Indian dishes come from the variety of spices used and the unique way they are blended together because from cumin and coriander to turmeric and cardamom, each spice contributes its own unique flavour profile.

Spices - Key ingredient of every Indian dish

Unlock the flavours of Indian cuisine with these 5 must-have spices and seasonings (Image by Bruno from Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karan Panchal, MD and CEO at Tikku Condiments, shared, “The complexity of Indian spices has allowed for a wide range of dishes to be created. From rich and creamy curries to tandoori chicken, they can be used to create an array of flavours and to make a variety of snacks such as pakoras and samosas. They are also used to make flavourful condiments such as chutneys and pickles. Indian spices are also popular for their medicinal benefits too. Turmeric, for example, is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Other spices like cumin, coriander and ginger are known to aid digestion and help with respiratory problems.”According to him, here are 5 must-have spices and seasonings that you should have in your kitchen to make the most delicious Indian food -

1. Turmeric: Turmeric is a vibrant yellow spice that adds a bright colour and earthy flavour to Indian dishes. It is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it a great spice to include in your diet. Turmeric can be used in curries, rice dishes and even tea.

2. Cumin: Cumin has a smoky and earthy flavour that is essential for many Indian dishes. It is often used in curries, as well as in spice blends. Cumin is known for its digestion-aiding properties and can also help to reduce inflammation.

3. Coriander: Coriander is a sweet and fragrant spice used in many Indian dishes. It is used to add flavour and colour to dishes, as well as to reduce inflammation. Coriander can be added to curries, rice dishes and even salads.

4. Garam Masala: Garam Masala is a spice blend that is used in many Indian dishes. It is a mixture of spices such as cumin, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon and black pepper. This blend adds warmth, depth and complexity to dishes, as well as provides various health benefits.

5. Fenugreek: Fenugreek is a spice that has a slightly sweet and nutty flavour. It is often used in Indian curries and spice blends, as well as for marinating meat. Fenugreek is known for its anti-diabetic properties, as well as its ability to reduce inflammation.

