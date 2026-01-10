Want to snack guilt-free? Food blogger shares vegan, 5 ingredient, no-bake caramel peanut bar recipe for snacking

Finding healthy snacking options can feel like a constant trade-off between taste and nutrition, but the two do not have to be mutually exclusive. With the right combination of simple, wholesome ingredients, it is possible to create desserts that are indulgent, satisfying, and still aligned with healthier eating goals. From gooey textures to rich chocolate flavours, healthy treats can be just as crave-worthy as their refined, sugar-laden counterparts - without the guilt. Check out Paula's recipe below!(Pinterest)

Paula, an Italian food enthusiast who shares easy, nutritious vegan recipes on her Instagram page The Dreamy Vegan, has shared a no-bake recipe for caramel peanut bars that proves exactly that. In an Instagram post shared on October 26, 2025, she describes these five-ingredient bars as gooey, crunchy and chocolatey, made without refined sugar, dairy or an oven.

Prepared using simple pantry staples, the bars come together quickly and are designed as an everyday snack that feels indulgent while remaining wholesome - making them an ideal option for anyone looking to satisfy sweet cravings with minimal effort.

Ingredients

Base:

100 g oat or almond flour

90 g peanut butter

50 g maple syrup

1 tbsp (10 g) melted coconut oil (optional, helps texture)

Peanut butter layer:

110 g peanut butter

25 g coconut oil

25 g maple syrup

Topping:

70 g roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

90 g vegan dark chocolate

5 g coconut oil

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the oat flour, peanut butter, maple syrup, coconut oil (if using), and a pinch of salt. Mix well until it comes together into a soft, cohesive dough.

Transfer the mixture to a parchment-lined 20×20 cm pan and press it down evenly to form the base.

Place the pan in the refrigerator and chill for 15 to 20 minutes to help the base set.

Meanwhile, gently melt the peanut butter, coconut oil, and maple syrup together over low heat, or in short microwave bursts, stirring until smooth and glossy.

Remove the pan from the fridge, pour the melted peanut butter mixture over the chilled base, and spread it out evenly.

Return to the refrigerator and chill again for 10 to 15 minutes, until the layer firms up slightly.

Melt the chocolate with the coconut oil until smooth, then stir in the chopped roasted peanuts.

Spread this chocolate mixture evenly over the peanut butter layer.

Refrigerate for about 1 hour, or until completely set.

Once firm, slice into bars or squares and store refrigerated until ready to serve.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.