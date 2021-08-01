Warm up this monsoon with this restaurant style tomato soup recipe

Tomato Soup is a classic comfort food but this simple dish isn't always as delicious and packing with flavours as one would hope, especially if you're having it out of a can or a sachet. And most of the time, that tends to be the case, however, this recipe for a restaurant style Tomato Soup by Chef Ranveer Brar will get rid of all your soupy woes given that it takes less than 30 minutes to make, from preparation to serving, and what's even better? You're sure to find all these ingredients in your kitchen, readily available. Check it out...

Ingredients :

2 tbsp Oil

6-8 Tomato, roughly chopped

½ tsp Red chilli powder

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

2 inch Ginger

1 Big Garlic cloves

8-10 Black peppercorns

½ Black Cardamom seeds

Salt to taste

Water as required

1 tbsp Oil

2 tbsp Butter

1 Big Onion, chopped

⅓ cup Coriander stems

2 tbsp Sugar

For Croutons

6 Bread slices, cubes

1 tbsp Butter

½ tbsp Oil

½ tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

For Baguette Croutons

3-4 Baguette, Slices

2 tbsp Butter

For Garnish

Cream

Coriander leaves

Tomato, sliced

Method to prepare

In a pressure cooker add oil and chopped tomatoes and saute for a minute, then add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger, garlic, black peppercorns, black cardamom seeds, salt, and water mix well. Close the lid and let the cooker release 2-3 whistles.

In another kadhai heat oil, butter and add onion saute until translucent and add the cooked tomato mixture and cook it for another 5-6 minutes.

Switch off the flame, add coriander stems, blend it into a fine puree with a hand blender, and then strain it with a soup strainer.

Pour it back in the kadhai and boil it for 15 minutes. Finally add sugar to balance the flavours, and give it a proper mix and switch off the flame.

Now serve it in a bowl and garnish with cream, prepared croutons, tomato slices, and coriander leaves. Your hot tomato soup is ready to serve.

For Croutons

Remove the sides of the bread and cut it into equal squares. Heat a pan and add butter and oil, ones heated add the cut bread squares and fry them until golden brown on both sides. For baguette simply cut the bread diagonally and follow the same process.

Remove in a bowl and add chopped coriander or parsley or chives, toss properly and use this to mop up your delicious soup.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

