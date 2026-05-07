What does a heart surgeon eat for dinner? Doctor shares fibre, protein-rich rice noodle salad with chicken recipe
A heart surgeon shares a quick recipe for a nutritious rice noodle salad with chicken. It includes colourful vegetables, protein, and an almond butter dressing.
Trying to decide what to eat every day can be a tiring ritual. Add to that the task of making the food not only taste delicious but also be healthy, by adding protein, fibre, and carbs. While there are several nutritious and tasty meal recipes available online, getting input from an expert can prove helpful.
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On May 6, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, shared what he eats for dinner in an Instagram video. He demonstrated how to prepare a healthy rice noodle salad with chicken and an almond butter dressing.
The surgeon highlighted that even with a hectic schedule, it is possible to create a nutrient-dense meal featuring protein, fibre, and colourful vegetables. His recipe has all these ingredients and is even super easy to make. Moreover, to avoid food fatigue and give the chicken a tasty kick, the surgeon first marinated it, then used an almond butter dressing for the salad.
Here's what you need to do to make rice noodle salad with chicken:{{/usCountry}}
Here's what you need to do to make rice noodle salad with chicken:{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Preparation time: 25 minutes
⦿ Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes
Ingredients
⦿ For salad{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Preparation time: 25 minutes
⦿ Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes
Ingredients
⦿ For salad{{/usCountry}}
Lettuce{{/usCountry}}
Lettuce{{/usCountry}}
Yellow bell pepper{{/usCountry}}
Yellow bell pepper{{/usCountry}}
Cucumbers{{/usCountry}}
Cucumbers{{/usCountry}}
Chicken
⦿ For marination{{/usCountry}}
Chicken
⦿ For marination{{/usCountry}}
Coconut aminos{{/usCountry}}
Coconut aminos{{/usCountry}}
Honey{{/usCountry}}
Honey{{/usCountry}}
Garlic powder{{/usCountry}}
Garlic powder{{/usCountry}}
Ginger
Salt
⦿ For salad dressing
Almond butter
Coconut aminos
Apple cider vinegar
Honey
Fresh garlic
Fresh ginger
Method
- Start by prepping the lettuce by cutting it into pieces. Keep the pieces large to make a nice base.
- Next, slice the cucumbers and bell peppers into thick, bite-sized pieces.
- Cut the chicken into small, bite-sized pieces, then prepare the marinade with coconut aminos, honey, garlic powder, ginger, and salt. Set it aside for at least 30 minutes.
- Now, heat some oil in a pan and cook the chicken.
- To prepare the marinade, add almond butter, coconut aminos, apple cider vinegar, honey, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger to a blender. Blend it till it becomes a nice, smooth sauce.
- Now, cook the rice noodles as per the instructions on the packet. Once the noodles are done, run them under cold water or refrigerate them for a while, since you want them cool for the salad.
- Now, on a serving plate, spread the lettuce evenly, then top it with noodles, cucumbers, chicken, and bell peppers. Drizzle the sauce all over the salad and serve.
Talking about the nutritional benefits of the dish, Dr Jeremy said, “We've got some protein, we've got some healthy fibre, carbohydrates, micronutrients, really colourful, and you can choose lots of different vegetables. Carrots work great in this, too.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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