Winter recipes: 4 traditional Indian sweets recipes to keep you warm and cosy

In India, we celebrate the love of food, and each season has its own delicacy. Many traditional desserts that are cooked with seasonal and comforting ingredients can be found in the Indian kitchen during the winter. Enjoying your favourite dishes while spending time with your friends and family is what winter is all about. Some of the popular foods to gorge on in winter are halwa, laddoos, and gajjaks. Everything that can keep you warm and healthy is necessary throughout this season. In the winter, some mouthwatering delicacies are prepared using ingredients like till, ghee, jaggery, etc. which have numerous health advantages. Winter is the ideal season for curling up on the couch with a plate of your favourite sweets. Check out some delicious traditional Indian sweets recipes to keep you warm in the winter. (Also read: 3 easy laddoo recipes to boost immunity this winter )

Til or gud ki chikki

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Til or gud ki chikki (pinterest)

Ingredients:

¼ cup white sesame seeds (til)

1 cup chopped jaggery (gur)

2 tablespoons dried coconut slices

2 tsps coconut oil + for greasing

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

2-3 tablespoons toasted peanuts

Method:

1. Dry-roast white sesame seeds and in a non-stick pan till light golden brown. Transfer in a bowl. Similarly, dry-roast dried coconut slices and transfer in another bowl.

2. Heat 2 teaspoons coconut oil in another non-stick pan. Add jaggery and cook till it melts. Add cardamom powder, roasted sesame seeds, peanuts and roasted coconut and mix well.

3. Grease a barfi tray with some coconut oil, put the jaggery-sesame seeds mixture and level it out. Keep aside till it semi-sets.

4. Make marks of ½ inch squares and keep aside till it sets completely.

5. Demould, cut into squares and serve.

2. Atta Pinni

(Recipe by Instagram/@desii_apron)

Make your winter evenings sweeter with this Pinni recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cup Flax seeds/ Alsi

1 cup Wheat flour

1 cup Chickpeas flour

1/2 cup Jaggery / Brown Sugar

1 cup clarified butter/ Ghee

1/4 cup almonds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds and melon seeds

1/4 cup cashews

1/4 cup raisins

1/2 cup chia seeds (optional)

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

2 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

1. Add ghee/clarified butter in pan. Add wheat flour and gram flour in pan and Roast the flour until it acquires light golden brown colour.

2. As the flours turns aromatic add jaggery or brown sugar. Let everything mix well together. Take it off the heat and let it sit on the side

3. Pour some more ghee in separate pan and add poppyseeds, sesame seeds and fennel seeds. Roast until they are aromatic. Keep it on the side.

4. Now add flex seed powder in the same pan and dry roast until it’s aromatic. Keep it aside.

5. Dry roast all the dry fruits and let it cool down. Now mix everything together and add chia seeds. Let it cool down a bit.

6. Grind all the mixture into a fine powder. Grease your palms with ghee to bind the mixture into medium size pinni/ladoo.

7. Make sure that the mixture is warm while binding or else it will become difficult to make the ladoos, after the mixture cools down completely. Store it in airtight jar.

3. Panjiri recipe

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Panjiri recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup + 4 tsps ghee

2 tbsps white sesame seeds

¼ cup gum resin (gondh)

1½ tbsps kamar khas

½ cup almonds

½ cup cashew nuts

½ cup lotus seeds (makhana)

A large pinch of ginger (sonth) powder

¾ cup powdered sugar

Method:

1. Heat ½ cup ghee in a non-stick pan, add whole wheat flour and cook on medium heat for 15-20 minutes or till fragrant and turns slightly brown. Sautéing in between.

2. Meanwhile, dry roast white sesame seeds in another pan till slightly roasted. Transfer them on a plate and set aside.

3. Heat 2 tsps ghee in the same pan and add gum resin and roast for 1 minute or till they puff up. Transfer on a large plate and set aside.

4. Heat 1 tsp ghee in the same pan, add kamar khas and sauté till they turn crisp. Transfer onto the same large plate.

5. Heat remaining ghee in a the same pan, add almonds and sauté on medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Coarsely grind in a mortar and pestle. Transfer into a bowl and set aside.

6. Add cashew nuts in the same pan and sauté till slightly golden brown. Coarsely grind in a mortar and pestle and transfer into another bowl and set aside.

7. Add lotus seeds in the same pan and roast till crisp. Transfer into another bowl and set aside.

8. Transfer the whole wheat mixture into a large bowl, add the roasted sesame seeds, almonds, cashew nuts and slightly crush lotus seeds with hands and add into the bowl.

9. Add the kamar khas, crush the gum resin slightly with hands and add into the same bowl. Add dried ginger powder and powdered sugar and mix well.

10. Store in an air tight container and serve as required.

4. Gond Paak

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Gond Paak recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup gum resin (gond)

3 tbsps ghee + greasing

1 cup mawa

¾ cup sugar

Chopped pistachios as required

Chopped almonds as required

Dried scrapped coconut as required

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan, add gond, sauté well till each kernel is puffed up. Take them off the heat and keep them aside. Crush the puffed-up gond using a stainless steel bowl.

2. Heat mawa in the same pan, and sauté for 1 minute or till it melts. Take it off the heat and add it to the prepared gon .

3. Heat sufficient water in another non-stick pan, add sugar and mix well. Let the sugar melt completely to make sugar syrup. Switch the flame off.

4. Add the prepared gond-mawa¬ mixture to the sugar syrup and mix well.

5. Grease a tray with ghee, add the prepared mixture and spread it evenly. Sprinkle pistachios, almonds and scrapped coconut. Refrigerate for 5-10 minutes or until set.

6. Cut into squares, serve or store in an air tight container.

