Weight loss is an uphill battle. It doesn't end with you taking your workout routine seriously; it also involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including what you eat daily. However, eating healthy does not necessarily mean you should starve yourself; it involves tracking your calorie intake and eating more protein-rich meals.

This weight-loss breakfast recipe is a must-try. (Pixabay (representative image))

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High-protein chilla recipe

So, if you are looking for a recipe, on June 30, Aarti Sharma, a fitness content creator who lost 17 kg, shared a dish she used to eat while trying to lose weight: a high-protein chilla made with low-fat paneer and soya chunks. Sharing the steps to make the chilla in an Instagram post, Aarti confessed that if she had to restart her weight loss journey – going from 80 kg down to 63 kg – the very first meal of her day would be the 'ultimate high-protein chilla.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Aarti, the dish is incredibly easy to make. She captioned the post, “Simple, filling, and loaded with protein – because consistency beats complicated recipes every single time. The easier and quicker it is to prepare, the more consistent I can remain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Aarti, the dish is incredibly easy to make. She captioned the post, “Simple, filling, and loaded with protein – because consistency beats complicated recipes every single time. The easier and quicker it is to prepare, the more consistent I can remain.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients

100g low-fat paneer

50g soya chunks

20g besan

Onion

Capsicum

Carrot

Salt and spices of your choice

Light oil brush

Macros (approximately)

Calories (entire recipe): 460

Protein: 55g

Method

First, boil 50 grams of soya chunks. While the soya chunks are boiling, take a bowl and add chopped onion, capsicum, and green chilli. Add 100 grams of mashed low-fat paneer to the bowl. Squeeze the water out of the boiled soya chunks and grind them. Add the ground soya and 20 grams of besan (gram flour) to the bowl. Add water and mix everything well. Then, add spices according to your taste and mix again. Brush a pan with oil and make small chillas. Cook them over a low flame until they are crispy.

In the end, Aarti added, “You can easily eat three chillas in one meal, and each chilla provides 15 grams of protein. They are so tasty that you can eat them every day. So, keep your meals simple, high in protein, and easy – and just watch the weight drop off.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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