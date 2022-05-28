World Milk Day 2022 special recipe: Ditch those empty sugar calories and try this Blueberry and Honey Coffee Smoothie

Though Omicron variant has fortunately only shown flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, etc compared to the previous coronavirus variants like Delta and Alpha that had high fatality rate and the future is optimistic, we must continue to take precaution and work on building a strong immune system with foods like berries, veggies, fruits, nuts and seeds etc that help fight viruses and that's when we landed with this recipe of healthy Blueberry and Honey Coffee Smoothie, ahead of World Milk Day 2022. Does the aroma of best coffee beans toasted with care make you happy high? Well then, we have a treat for your senses and taste-buds with this lipsmacking recipe.

Though honey and sugar are two of the most commonly used sweeteners, the former is often regarded as the more healthy option since it has more nutrients, contains more antioxidants and enzymes and is less processed than sugar. If you have been debating whether or not swap sugar for honey in your coffee, now is the time to try it in this recipe of Blueberry and Honey Coffee Smoothie.

Ingredients:

Shot of Espresso

150ml chilled milk

2 tsp honey

100g fresh blueberries

50gm rolled oats

4 ice cubes

Method:

Combine the coffee, milk, oats, blueberries, and honey into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with a few whole blueberries.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Benefits:

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

On the other hand, blueberry-enriched diet may help women’s muscle growth and repair, manage oxidative stress and oxygen consumption rate or metabolism as per a study conducted at Cornell University and published in the Journal of Nutrition. In general, blueberries are the king of antioxidant foods and protect cholesterol in our blood from becoming damaged while also lowering blood pressure.

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

