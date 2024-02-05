World Nutella Day 2024: 3 irresistible Nutella recipes to celebrate the day

The nutty chocolate spread Nutella has been ruling the hearts of many for the past six decades and has a huge fanbase around the globe. The hazelnut spread that has captured the imagination of several generations continues to enjoy immense popularity among kids and grown-ups alike. The creamy spread is as delectable on your slice of bread as it is on your soft breakfast pancake. From easing the little one's tantrums over breakfast table to beating the Monday blues, a jar of Nutella can be literally a lifesaver. (Also read | World Nutella Day 2024: Mouthwatering recipes for all Nutella lovers) World Nutella Day 2024: The creamy spread is as delectable on your slice of bread as it is on your soft breakfast pancake.(Freepik)

The story of Nutella goes back to several decades back around the end of World War 2 when Pietro Ferrero in a small town in northern Italy created an irresistible combination of the abundant hazelnuts and scarce cocoa, along with sugar and fats. While the early version of Nutella was a solidified one, the first spreadable version was launched years later and was christened Supercrema. It was not before 1964 that Nutella was born in its current avatar and became a global success.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

World Nutella Day was created by Food Blogger Sara Rosso in 2007 to celebrate this delicious nutty spread which she discovered while living in Italy.

On this occasion, here're 3 delicious Nutella recipes that you can quickly make.

LIP-SMACKING NUTELLA RECIPES

1. Nutella Brownie

Nutella Brownie

(Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef)

Ingredients

Nutella - 370 gm (1 ¼ cup)

Eggs - 2 large room temperature

All-purpose Flour - 64 gm (½ cup)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 F or C. Grease an 8 by 8 baking dish with oil or butter.

You can also line the baking dish with parchment paper and grease it. Parchment paper will help to remove the brownies easily.

In a large bowl add the eggs, all-purpose flour, and Nutella. Mix until the batter is smooth.

Transfer the mixture to the baking tray and smooth the top with a spoon or a spatula.

Bake for about 20 minutes, until the toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Remove the tray from the oven and cool for at least 30 minutes before cutting and serving.

2. Gangster Brownie Delight

(Recipe by Chef Ravish Mukri, Ditas, Lower Parel)

Gangster Brownie Delight

Ingredients

1 cup chocolate fudge (store-bought or homemade)

1/2 cup Nutella

1/4 cup Biscoff spread

Caramelised popcorn (for topping)

Vanilla or caramel ice cream (optional, for serving)

Instructions

Prepare the Brownie Base:

Use your favourite brownie recipe or a brownie mix to prepare the brownie base. Follow the instructions on the package or your recipe of choice.

Once baked, let the brownies cool completely before proceeding.

Nutella Layer

In a small saucepan, gently heat Nutella over low heat until it becomes smooth and pourable.

Pour the Nutella evenly over the cooled brownie layer.

Biscoff Drizzle

In a microwave-safe bowl, warm the Biscoff spread for about 20 seconds until it's easier to drizzle.

Using a spoon or a piping bag, drizzle the Biscoff spread over the Nutella layer in a decorative pattern.

Caramelized Popcorn

Prepare caramelised popcorn according to your preferred recipe or use store-bought caramel popcorn.

Sprinkle the caramelised popcorn over the Biscoff layer, making sure to distribute it evenly.

Optional Ice Cream

If desired, serve the Gangster Brownie with a scoop of vanilla or caramel ice cream on the side. The creamy texture of the ice cream complements the rich and decadent layers of the brownie.

Final Touch

For a finishing touch, you can drizzle additional Nutella or Biscoff spread over the top of the entire creation, creating a visually appealing and indulgent dessert.

Serve and Enjoy

Slice the Gangster Brownie into squares and serve on individual plates. The combination of chocolate fudge, Nutella, Biscoff drizzle, and caramelised popcorn creates a deliciously decadent treat.

3. Nutella Pancakes

Nutella Pancakes

(Recipe by The Nines, Juhu)

Ingredients

For the Pancakes:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup almond milk (or any plant-based milk)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For Toppings:

Fresh fruits (strawberries, blueberries, bananas, etc.)

Cookie crumble (crushed cookies of your choice)

Nutella chocolate spread

Maple syrup

Instructions

1. Prepare the Pancake Batter

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine the almond milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently mix until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are okay.

2. Cook the Pancakes

Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat.

Grease the surface lightly with oil or cooking spray.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake onto the hot surface.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook the other side until golden brown.

Repeat until all the batter is used.

3. Assemble the Love Me Pancakes

Stack the pancakes on a plate.

Spread Nutella generously over each pancake.

Sprinkle cookie crumble over the Nutella layer.

Add a layer of fresh fruits on top of the cookies.

4. Drizzle with Maple Syrup

Finish off the delightful stack by generously drizzling luscious maple syrup over the top.

5. Serve and Enjoy