1 in 3 Gen Z men believe ‘wife should always obey her husband’: Global survey in 29 countries like India, US, UK finds

In a surprising reversal of typical generational trends, young men are now more likely to hold traditional views on gender roles and household dynamics than their fathers and grandfathers. A 29-country survey released on March 5 by King's College London and Ipsos reveals a widening 'gender perception gap'. Young men today are more likely than those in older generations to hold traditional views about gender roles, per a new survey. The findings were published on March 5 by King's College London.

The study, timed to mark International Women’s Day 2026, suggests that while society is moving toward equality, a significant portion of Gen Z men (born 1997–2012) are leaning back toward rigid, traditional norms.

The 'obedience' gap The most striking finding involves the power dynamic within marriage. Nearly one in three Gen Z men (31 percent) believe 'a wife should always obey her husband’. This is double the rate of Baby Boomer men (born 1946–1964), only 13 percent of whom agreed with the statement.

The contrast with women is even sharper. Only 18 percent of Gen Z women and a mere 6 percent of Baby Boomer women believe a wife should be obedient to her husband, highlighting a growing ideological rift between young men and women. Per the findings, one third (33 percent) men also say ‘a husband should have the final word on important decisions’.

A contradictory modernity The data reveals a 'duality' in how Gen Z men view women. While they are the most likely to favour traditional domestic roles, they are also the most likely to find professional success attractive:

⦿ 41 percent of Gen Z men believe women with successful careers are more attractive.

⦿ However, 24 percent of the same group believe women should not appear 'too independent' or 'self-sufficient'.

⦿ 21 percent believe a 'real woman' should never initiate sex, compared to just 7 percent of Boomer men.

Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos in the UK and Ireland, described this as a 'great re-negotiation' of gender roles. "They are both the group most likely to agree that career success is attractive, but simultaneously most likely to agree that a wife should always obey her husband," she noted.

Pressure to be 'tough' The survey suggests that Gen Z men aren't just placing expectations on women — they are also imposing strict, often 'limiting' standards on themselves. The survey reveals a generational divide: 30 percent of Gen Z men agree that men shouldn't say ‘I love you’ to friends, compared to 20 percent of Baby Boomer men, highlighting differing views on masculinity and emotional expression.

Julia Gillard, chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, expressed concern over these findings: "Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms."

The 'social pressure' illusion One of the most hopeful yet complex findings of the report is the gap between personal belief and perceived social expectations. Globally, 31 percent of people believe their country expects men to have the 'final word' in the home, yet only 21 percent personally agree with that view. In Great Britain, while only 14 percent personally think women should do most of the childcare, 43 percent feel society still expects it.

Professor Heejung Chung, director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, warned that these misperceptions create a 'false pressure' to conform. She explained: "Our data reveals a striking gap between people's personal views, which are far more progressive, and what they imagine society demands of them."

The survey concludes that while the 'traditionalist' surge among young men is concerning, the majority of the global population still desires more flexible, equal roles that lead to healthier relationships and improved well-being for all.



