5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

Picture a relationship that feels perfect—no arguments, only love, smooth communication and constant harmony. Now come back, no relationship is perfect. Not a single one. And ‘red flags’ is a term that's become almost alarmist in how we use it, and doesn't always mean leave. More often, they mean look closer. They're invitations to understand something, to have a conversation, to do the quiet work that most lasting relationships are actually built on.

Red flags in a perfect relationship that goes unnoticed.(Unsplash)

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In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Aanandita Vaghani, founder and mental health counsellor at UnFix Your Feelings, shared a list of patterns that often go unnoticed in a ‘so-called perfect relationship.’

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Aanandita highlighted that these things that tend to go unnamed for a long time, not because people don't feel them, but because they're subtle enough to dismiss and to wonder if you're imagining it.

1. You never fight

You might have heard that celebrities boast that they never fight with their partner. This sounds like a good thing. However, it isn't always. Healthy relationships have friction. “I'm not talking about being cruel, but just general friction is normal. Two people with different needs, histories, and nervous systems will inevitably disappoint each other,” Aanandita told HT Lifestyle. Somewhere in ‘we're so easy together’ there's often one person who learned early and well that their feelings were too much to bring into the room. Harmony that costs one person their voice is accommodation.

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Falling in love has a way of rewriting the world for us. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. The relationship has become your entire identity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. The relationship has become your entire identity {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Falling in love has a way of rewriting the world for us. For a while, that's the point, and that's why we call it the honeymoon phase. But there's a version of that blending that tips into something harder to see. Sometimes, you've stopped doing the things that were yours before them, and you start answering in relationship contexts. This often gets romanticised. And in early love, it can feel like devotion, but over time, when the relationship becomes the entire container of your identity, your moods, your self-worth, your sense of safety - that's when it becomes very fragile. 3. Their apologies always come with an explanation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Falling in love has a way of rewriting the world for us. For a while, that's the point, and that's why we call it the honeymoon phase. But there's a version of that blending that tips into something harder to see. Sometimes, you've stopped doing the things that were yours before them, and you start answering in relationship contexts. This often gets romanticised. And in early love, it can feel like devotion, but over time, when the relationship becomes the entire container of your identity, your moods, your self-worth, your sense of safety - that's when it becomes very fragile. 3. Their apologies always come with an explanation {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm sorry, but you know I get like that when I'm stressed." So you can see, the apology is there. You can't say it isn't. But notice what comes after the but, suddenly you're holding their stress, their history, their bad week. The original hurt gets buried under context. And because they did in fact apologise, technically, you feel unreasonable for still feeling wounded. “An apology that comes with an explanation isn't always an apology, and this is a skill that needs to be taught in relationships,” said Aanandita.

4. You have started lying about small things to avoid their reactions

In most relationships, it doesn't start as lying. That's what makes it so hard to catch. It starts with simplifying, leaving out the part that might spark something. And then it becomes rerouting - taking a slightly different path to the same place, just one that doesn't go past anything flammable. “Because in a safe relationship, the truth is just information. You share it without calculating the landing. When you start editing your life into a version that won't set someone off, you're not protecting the relationship,” said Aanandita. Over time, the lying stops feeling like lying. It just feels like how you communicate.

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Love isn't supposed to feel like a pressure system lifting. (Unsplash)

5. You feel most loved when they're in a good mood

Love isn't supposed to feel like a pressure system lifting. It's not supposed to arrive when someone's mood permits it and disappear when it doesn't. Aanandita calls it hypervigilance. She highlighted that it doesn't develop in safety. It develops in environments where safety is unpredictable. The painful part is that it can look like attentiveness. But there's a difference between being attuned to someone and being regulated by them and between noticing how they feel and needing them to be okay so that you can be okay.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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